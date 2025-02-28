Jervi Wrightson reacts as Julius Babao confronts her about rumored split from husband

Television personality Jervi Wrightson, also known as “KaladKaren,” remained mum when a fellow news anchor asked about rumors regarding her split from British husband Luke Wrightson.

A clip of TV5 news anchor Julius Babao unexpectedly asking “Frontline Pilipinas” showbiz news anchor Jervi about online speculations regarding her marriage made rounds on social media.

“‘Yun eh, may isa pa tayong nababalitaan,” Julius began in a video posted by News5Everywhere on Thursday, February 27.

“Hmm,” news anchor Cheryl Cosim prompted.

“Eh gaanon katotoo ba na, Jervi, na kayo eh hiwalay na raw ni Luke,” Julius said.

Jervi turned to look in Julius’ direction.

“Si Mrs. Wrightson,” another anchor said in the background.

Jervi briefly opened her mouth but stayed silent, wearing a knowing look on her face.

“Wala pong oras,” another voice could be heard in the background.

“Okay, okay. Basta sasagutin mo ‘yan, ah,” Julius said.

Jervi buried her face in her hands, caught off guard.

“Denise, baka gusto mo mag-comment dun,” Julius said.

Jervi was seen shaking her head and mumbling “Ayaw ko,” as she covered her face.

In response to Julius, news anchor Denise Tan said: “Hintayin na lang natin ‘pag ano, ready na siyang sumagot.”

The video has earned the attention of Filipinos, with some commenting that Julius placed his fellow anchor in a “hot seat” with his sudden question.

A TikTok user claiming to be a “staff” alleged that the moment was “talked about.”

“Mima, planado rin na ‘di sasagutin? How was the aftermath? I hope she is alright,” another user commented.

“Yes, cliffhanger,” the TikTok user responded.

There have been speculations regarding Jervi’s separation from Luke after social media users noticed that the TV personality had removed their wedding photos from her Instagram account.

These speculations were further fueled by a TikTok video of Jervi lip-syncing to Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends,” where she appeared to have a pensive expression.

“Hay,” she wrote as a caption.

Some of her followers were hopeful that the video was created for “content” and wished there was no trouble between the couple.

Jervi and Luke tied the knot in the United Kingdom in September 2024, with personalities like Jake Ejercito and Karla Estrada in attendance.

Their wedding served as an inspiration for the LGBTQ+ community in the country.

Before that, the couple was in a twelve-year relationship.

Reports said Jervi met Luke in 2012 when she was on holiday in Hong Kong. They continued communicating online and three months later, he visited her in the Philippines.