‘Icon and pillar of Asian drag community’: Drag queens, fans mourn Jiggly Caliente’s passing

Fans and friends paid tribute to “Drag Race Philippines” resident judge Jiggly Caliente, who passed away Sunday morning at the age of 44.

Jiggly, whose real name was Bianca Castro-Arabejo, passed away “peacefully” on April 27 at 4:42 a.m, according to her family.

The drag queen’s death comes after her family announced on Tuesday, April 24, that she had most of her right leg amputated due to a “severe infection.”

They did not disclose further details of her condition, except that her recovery would be “extensive.”

Members of the local drag community have shared their memories of Jiggly, who, according to her family, was known for her “infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.”

Fellow “Drag Race Philippines” resident judge Jervi Wrightson, also known as “KaladKaren,” posted about losing her “favorite seatmate.”

“Drag Race Philippines will never be the same without you. I love you, my sister Jiggly. We will miss you terribly. Fly high, my beautiful sister,” she wrote, accompanying her post with pictures.

I just lost my favorite seat mate. 😢 Drag Race Philippines will never be the same without you. I love you, my sister Jiggly pic.twitter.com/eHhBIIr2AK — Jervi Wrightson (KaladKaren) (@JerviWrightson) April 27, 2025

Jervi also shared that she will “miss” their playful one-upping of each other’s looks “every episode.”

“Pinapasilip pa ang mga assistant sa kanya-kanyang dressing room para i-check ang outfit for the episode. One time, nilito ka namin… iba ang naka-display na damit sa sinuot ko sa actual episode. Naimbyerna ka,” she recalled.

Jervi also revealed that Jiggly would often “give away” things to other friends, saying that’s how “generous” she was.

Si Jiggly, kapag umuuwi ng Amerika after ng shoot namin ng Drag Race Ph, halos wala ng gamit… eh paano, pinamimigay niya sa mga bakla lahat ng mga makeup, accessories, wigs at kung anu-ano pa. Kahit ako nanghaharvat ng gamit niya. Ganyan siya ka generous — Jervi Wrightson (KaladKaren) (@JerviWrightson) April 27, 2025

Filipino-American drag queen Manila Luzon also paid tribute to Jiggly, describing her as her “best friend for 25 years.”

“I’m really gunna miss all our long phone calls, your endless barrage of hilarious Reels in my DMs, your cooking, and especially ALL YOUR SHADE!!! Jiggly, I know we always joked with each other, but seriously, you better save me a seat next to you in our special place Hell together! Rest in Peace, little sis! Your mug is still flawless!” she partly wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon)

“Drag Race Philippines” season one runner-up Marina Summers also mourned Jiggly, describing her as having a “beautiful soul.”

“Ate Bianca, thank you for the gift of genuine friendship. I will miss your random memes, funny reels, and endless phone calls despite our time differences. You have played an important role in my life as a genuine friend, a sister, a cheerleader, a mentor. And I will continue to make you proud wherever you are, ate,” she partly wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Summers (@marinaxsummers)

Eva Le Queen, another “Drag Race Philippines” alum, also took to social media to pay tribute to Jiggly.

Ate. How do I carry on knowing I’ll never hear your voice again? pic.twitter.com/2PIiHVgcTX — Ms. Eva (@eva_lequeen) April 27, 2025

“Ate Jiggly. There’s a million things I wanted to say. You left too soon. Mahal na mahal ka namin,” Eva said in an Instagram Story.

She also shared a clip of drag queens performing in New York in May 2023, saying that Jiggly “brought the divas” of “Drag Race Philippines” to the city.

“The icon and pillar of the Asian drag community that she was. Rest in Power,” Eva said with a heart hands emoji.

Comedian-host Baus Rufo also shared snaps of himself with Jiggly on social media.

“You were a real one. Rest easy, ate. Mahal ka namin,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baus Rufo (@bausrufo)

Minty Fresh, another “Drag Race Philippines” alum, also reposted a tribute post of Jervi on the X (formerly Twitter) platform and wrote the following with emojis of a broken heart and a crying face: “RIP Ate Jigs.”

Minty also shared a series of messages she received from Jiggly on Instagram.

“I love you. You got this. Proud of you,” Jiggly said to her before.

“Drag Race Philippines” season two winner Captivating Katkat, though not on good terms with Jiggly before, also expressed sadness at her passing.

Oh my God, no!!!! 💔 — Captivating Katkat (@itsmekatkat) April 27, 2025

Earlier, Katkat had also wished Jiggly a “swift recovery” after learning about her leg amputation.

That’s really unfortunate news. We may not be in good terms, I still wish her a swift recovery 🙏🏻 — Captivating Katkat (@itsmekatkat) April 24, 2025

“Drag Race Philippines” alum M1ss Jade So thanked Jiggly for being a “protective ate” or older sister to her.

“I won’t forget how protective you are to me, and how pasaway I am to you sometimes. Our memories, your sweetness, advices, and unwavering support to me will forever be treasured. I know I’ll make you proud of me wherever you are!” she partly wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M1ss Jade So 🅴 (@m1ssjadeso)

“Drag Race Philippines” alum John Fedellaga shared that she “lost a good friend” and admitted to “brushing off” her last moments with Jiggly, saying it appeared the latter was “saying goodbye,” but John “didn’t want to hear it.”

“You’ve always reminded me that I’m loved, that I’m good at what I do. Our long calls, the random thots, the random messages, the daily memes you’d spam me with… and the way you always told me how much you loved my Snatch Game — that’s what I’ve been holding on to, Ma. That’s what keeps me believing in myself as a drag artist,” she partly wrote.

Content creator Macoy Dubs also shared a series of messages he had exchanged with Jiggly, describing her as someone who was “so kind” to him.

“I am still in shock. Rest In Peace, Miss Bianca Castro (Jiggly Caliente),” he wrote.

“Banlaw Spaces” host Paulo (@pauloMDtweets) also posted a tribute to Jiggly.

“Thank you for placing a mark for the Philippine-Drag Queens in the International Scene, our beloved Ninang #JigglyCaliente Thank you for sharing your talent [with] us. You will be missed. Can I Get An Amen?” he wrote.

Thank you for placing a mark for the Philippine-Drag Queens in the International Scene our beloved Ninang #JigglyCaliente thank you for sharing your talent to us. You will be missed. 🕊🤍 Can I Get An Amen? 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/qqFCxi45TZ — @pauloinmanila and 99 others (@pauloMDtweets) April 27, 2025

Jiggly competed in the fourth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2011. Ten years later, she made a comeback for its “All Stars” season.

She later became a resident judge on “Drag Race Philippines.”

Jiggly also released a full-length album in 2018 titled “T.H.O.T. Process.”

She likewise appeared in the 2020 American LGBTQ indie film “Milkwater.”