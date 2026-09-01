‘Dogshow Divas’ listeners saddened as Joy Barcoma steps away

Some fans of the podcast show “Dogshow Divas” expressed disappointment over beauty queen Joy Barcoma’s decision to step away from the program.

Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy, announced on Monday evening, August 31, that she had withdrawn from the comedy podcast following comments about her participation in the show.

She had been appearing on “Dogshow Divas” since February, with her guesting becoming more frequent as one of the podcast’s original hosts, content creator Macoy Dubs, had other commitments.

Macoy co-hosts the podcast with Baus Rufo.

Joy’s appearances also drew discussion among listeners, with some comparing the podcast’s current dynamic with its earlier episodes featuring Macoy and Baus.

In an online community dedicated to the podcast, some Reddit users said they did not find Joy’s guesting amusing or engaging.

A Reddit user in the “r/DogshowDivas” community said the show’s flow tended to lose its direction during Joy’s appearances, claiming there were “more laughs” than the random witty banter and quips they had come to expect.

Other listeners described her stint as “annoying.”

By the end of August, Joy announced that she would step away from the podcast, saying she was doing it to “protect” her “peace.”

“Today, I’ve decided to step away from ‘Dogshow Divas,'” Joy posted on social media on Monday.

“Nabasa ko ang comments about my guestings. I’ve always been grateful whenever I’m invited to join podcasts when my schedule allows, but how often I appear isn’t something I personally control,” she added.

“Grateful ako to everyone who supported us, but for now, I’m choosing to protect my peace. All the best to ‘Dogshow Divas!'” the beauty queen said.

Joy’s post had drawn more than 43,000 reactions and nearly 730 comments on Facebook, with the beauty queen responding to some of the reactions.

“Part of why I decided to step away is because I don’t want to wait until the negativity actually gets to me. Bago pa umabot dun, I decided na to remove myself from a space where I no longer feel welcomed, respected, and protected,” she replied to a commenter.

“I’m also not one to fuel a culture of hate, so I’d rather leave and wish everyone well,” the beauty queen added.

Some commenters, meanwhile, said Joy had “allowed” her bashers to “win” by stepping away from the podcast.

“I actually let myself win! I don’t want these people to have power over me, so I removed myself from space na they’re in. So now they get to keep the hate to themselves!” she responded.

Some lamented her decision to step away from the podcast after being part of the program for months.

“Jusaaaaa, sana eme eme lang ‘to. Minahal ko ang ‘Dogshow Divas’ [because] of you to the point na ico-connect ko pa sa bluetooth speaker ‘yung phone while cleaning the house,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Weeeehhh?! Kahit nanay kong 77 years old, natawa nung narinig ‘yung podcast niyong [four] while driving. Bisita bisita rin,” another commented.

“Super affected ako dito, pramis!!! I super love ‘yung tandem niyo nina Baus, Macoy at Tuesday!! ‘Yung kahit paulit-ulit ko lang i-play habang naghuhugas ako plato o naglilinis ako ng bahay, ok lang, super enjoy ko… pls. don’t get affected sa negative comments kasi madami nagmamahal sayo/ [or] sa inyo!! Pls. [reconsider] po. A super fan from Venice, Italy!” a different Facebook user said.

“But but but… Macoy, Baus and Jusa are my mothers,” another Pinoy commented with crying emojis.

J+ Productions, the team behind “Dogshow Divas,” expressed its support for Joy and thanked her for her contributions to the podcast.

“Nothing but love for the incomparable Joy Barcoma. We’ll always be rooting for you, JUSA,” the caption read.

The production team also addressed the criticism surrounding Joy’s stint, saying:

“Maraming salamat, Jusa! Super grateful ang buong ‘Dogshow Divas’ family for all the time, energy, tawanan, at kalokohan you’ve shared with us! We will never condone or tolerate hate in any form. Your peace and well-being should always be protected,” the team said.

“Thank you for being such a special part of this beautiful journey.

We will always be rooting for you, Jusa!” it added.

“Dogshow Divas” is a podcast launched in 2025 in which Baus, a comedian and host who founded the production company Bekenemen, and Macoy, a content creator and host, discuss a variety of topics, including Pinoy pop culture, work, showbiz, fashion, social issues and more.

Baus also co-hosts “Unang Hirit” with Joy.

The podcast features unscripted conversations in which Baus and Macoy share their thoughts and offer commentaries on various subjects with their signature comedic style.

“Dogshow” is Filipino slang that means to mess around, joke, or turn a serious situation unserious.