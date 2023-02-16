‘I knew it!’: Beauty queens’ message for Catriona Gray after engagement

Fellow beauty queens offered congratulatory messages to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray who announced her engagement with actor-musician Sam Milby on Instagram.

The former Miss Universe titleholder on Thursday shared a photo of her with her beau holding cups with the following labels: “Mr. Milby” and “Future Mrs. Milby.”

“Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè (eeeeee),” Catriona wrote as a caption with emojis of a smiling-face-with-hearts and a ring.

Catriona’s post has earned over 270,000 likes on the photo-and-video-sharing platform so far.

It was also gushed over by several former beauty queens who expressed their reactions through the comments section.

“Congratulations to you both!!!!! (heart-on-fire and fingers crossed emojis),” Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu wrote.

“Omg!!! Congratulations, @catriona_gray (ring emoji) Another crown from us @evapatalinjug (laughing-with-tears emoji) I cannot! (heart-eyed emoji) LOVELOVELOVE (red heart emoji),” Miss Grand International 2020 1st runner-up Samantha Bernardo said, tagging Miss Grand International Philippines 2018 Eva Patalinjug.

“Congratulations, Cat and Sam (heart-eyed emojis) I knew it!! (heart symbol) waahhhhhh, tatlo na tayo ni @samanthabernardo__,” Eva commented.

“OHHHH MYYYYY!! Congratulations, @catriona_gray and @samuelmilby (heart-eyed emojis) so so so so happy for you! I wish you all the happiness!!! Welcome to the engaged-club (red heart emojis),” Miss Universe Demark 2018 Helena Heuser wrote.

“Congratulations, @catriona_gray (red heart emojis),” Miss Global 2022 Shane Tormes commented.

“Congratulations to the both of you!! (red heart, heart-eyed, raised hands, and ring emojis) wishing you guys a happy and healthy life together forever! (folded hands and smiling emojis),” Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach exclaimed.

“Wahhhh, congrats!! I remember talking about this at the Mega event (pleading face and white heart emojis) So happy for you both!” Miss World Philippines 2018 Katarina Rodriguez said.

“(shocked emojis) congratulations,” Miss Universe Philippines 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Aberasturi wrote.

“Congratulations, @catriona_gray (smiling-face-with-hearts and red heart emojis),” Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman commented.

“Congratulations, Catriona and Sam! (sparkling heart emoji),” Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan said.

Sam also shared the same photo with the following caption: “I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! (grinning face emoji) I love you, my forever koala… now my fiancé (red heart emoji)”

He was congratulated by friends in the entertainment industry. These include Kean Cipriano, Julie Anne San Jose, Edward Barber, Yeng Constantino, Ivana Alawi, Jake Ejercito, Iya Villania, Bea Alonzo, and Jane De Leon, among others.

Sam and Catriona were first romantically linked in 2019. They went public with their relationship the following year.

Last December, Catriona sparked engagement speculations when she shared a photo of them with the caption: “Today made me the happiest (cloud emoji)”