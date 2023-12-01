‘Another dream Anne-locked’: Anne Curtis gets wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

“Multimedia Superstar” Anne Curtis is the latest Filipina to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

The actress-host said it was a “dream” come true for her, adding that she “cannot believe” it was happening.

“So thrilled to share that I will joining @madametussaudshongkong,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, December 1.

“Just in case hindi kayo makauwi sa birthday ko. Ito na. Kidding. Hahaha! Stay tuned!” Anne quipped.

She also shared pictures from her wax figure measurement with her followers.

Other Filipinos who were honored with wax figures at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong are Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Broadway icon Lea Salonga was also being eyed as of October.

Madame Tussauds is the world’s most famous wax museum, which enables the public to “get closer to the stars” by having pictures of their lifelike sculptures.

Only the biggest names in pop culture get the privilege of being waxed.

Other A-listers who were waxed are Ryan Gosling, Johnny Depp, Brad Pritt, Samuel Jackson, Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga and Prince Harry, among others.