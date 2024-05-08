‘Puro ka paganda’: Angelica Panganiban tells Anne Curtis amid Instagram post

Actress Angelica Panganiban amused Filipinos when she urged her longtime celebrity friend, Anne Curtis, to respond to her message amid the latter’s post on Instagram.

The “It’s Showtime” host on Monday posted pictures of her flaunting an attire with her new ginger-colored hair.

“How’s your Monday?” Anne wrote on May 6 with emojis of a heart and a butterfly.

Anne’s post has earned over 170,000 likes and several comments, including one from her longtime showbiz friend.

“Puro ka paganda (clapping emoji) pls. reply,” Angelica wrote.

The actress’ comment has gained over 1,000 likes and several reactions from Filipinos.

“Relate na relate ako [dito] sa mga friends ko,” an Instagram user reacted to Angelica’s comment.

“HAHAHAHAHAHHAHA, MAY MGA KAIBIGAN TALAGA TAYONG HINDI NAGRE-REPLY SA’TIN PERO MAKIKITA MO ONLINE, NAGPO-POST PA,” a fan of Anne commented on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Anne and Angelica’s friendship goes back to their younger years as talented actresses of ABS-CBN.

Both were often spotted hanging out together on several occasions, even when they started having their own families.