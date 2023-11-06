‘Queens’: Instagram users gush as Nicole Scherzinger shares pic with Lea Salonga

“Queens”

This was how Instagram users described American singer Nicole Scherzinger‘s photos with Broadway icon Lea Salonga, who she said is her “childhood theatre idol.”

Nicole gushed after the Tony Award winner watched her in a reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” in London’s West End.

Andrew is known as a legend in musical theater whose composed works include “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Evita.”

Nicole is starring as the immortal Norma Desmond in reimagining one of his famous works, “Sunset Boulevard,” until January 2024.

A synopsis of the production from the Savoy Theater in London reads:

Famed movie star Norma Desmond (Scherzinger) has been cast out of the Hollywood limelight. Living in a suffocating world of dreams, memories and regrets, a chance encounter with screenwriter Joe Gillis may be her only hope — unless their volatile affair destroys them both…

New York Times praised the former Pussycat Dolls lead’s performance, saying it is “career-defining.”

Vogue likewise acclaimed Nicole in its feature.

“Simply put, as the opening sentence of one five-star rave gushes, Scherzinger ‘absolutely bloody smashes it’ as Desmond,” the prestigious fashion magazine said.

Nicole shared pictures of Lea on Instagram and expressed her gratitude after the Pinay theater legend watched one of their shows.

“My heart is full. I got to meet my childhood theatre idol, Miss Saigon herself @msleasalonga. Thank you for coming to our show @sunsetblvdmusical,” the singer said.

Lea rose to international recognition when she originated the lead role of Kim in the musical “Miss Saigon” in West End and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical at 18 years old. She also won a Tony Award for the same role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzinger)

Lea reportedly shared Nicole’s post through Instagram Stories and wrote: “Thank you for having me, Superstar!”

Meanwhile, Nicole’s pictures earned various comments from Instagram users who expressed their reactions at the meeting of the two talented women.

“[Two] global icons from the [Philippines]. Love you, @nicolescherzinger,” publisher Josh Yugen wrote.

“Two iconic women together,” theatrical producer Adam Blanshay commented.

“You are both the Philippines’ Pride,” another Instagram user wrote.

American blogger Perez Hilton also commented a GIF of Tyra Banks saying “Queens.”

Nicole has Filipino blood through her father, Alfonso Valiente.

Meanwhile, Lea is a multiple award-winning actress and singer renowned for her powerful voice and strong pitch.

Apart from the Tony and the Laurence Olivier Awards, she has also won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards.

Lea was the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical “Les Misérables” on Broadway. She also returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival.