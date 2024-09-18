Lea Salonga pitches Sarah Geronimo as next Filipino star at Madame Tussauds

Broadway icon Lea Salonga has another singer in mind when asked who should be the next Filipino wax legend immortalized with a wax figure and featured at a Madame Tussauds museum.

In an exclusive interview with Interaksyon during the unveiling of her own wax figure, Lea suggested that singer Sarah Geronimo should be the sixth Filipino honored with a wax figure. On a global scale, she recommended the South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys).

“As far as Filipino celebrities go, I would love to see Sarah Geronimo immortalized in this way,” she said.

Lea is currently the fifth Filipino personality to be featured in this way. She now joins Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, “Multimedia Superstar” Anne Curtis, and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. The theater icon’s wax figure will be featured at Madame Tussauds museum.

Elaine Quek, Madame Tussauds’ head of sales and marketing, said they are always looking for suggestions for the next Filipino figure to be cloned.

“It could be anybody, so as long as someone that we feel is an inspiration to the Filipino community, we’re more than happy to make [the] immortalization possible,” Quek told Interaksyon.

“[W]e want to create something that the community would want to see. Our intention is to make a wax figure that inspires the community. So, we sometimes ask our fans on social media or even the guests that visit our attraction,” she added.



Meanwhile, Sarah has been one of the most influential Filipinos in the music industry for over two decades. She gained prominence after winning the singing competition series Star for a Night in 2003.

Since then, Sarah has released several albums, including “The Breakup Playlist” soundtrack with Piolo Pascual, which reached No. 9 on the World Albums chart in 2015.

Sarah is known for her singles “Tala,” “Kilometro,” “Ikot-Ikot,” “Paano Ba Magmahal,” “Forever’s Not Enough,” and “To Love You More,” among others.

Recently, her rendition of “Maybe This Time” in 2016 has gained popularity on TikTok due to a trending dance craze.

