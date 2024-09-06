Why are Pinoys dancing to Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Maybe This Time’?

You probably have this song stuck in your head right now.

It is because Sarah Geronimo’s rendition of “Maybe This Time” released in 2016 has invaded social media as the latest TikTok dance craze. Who would have thought?

The content creator behind the song’s renaissance is user @donotdisturb869 or Ralp Xyriel Villaruz who reportedly was the first to dance to the ballad.

After he uploaded his dance video on TikTok in August, it has since taken off and spread like a wildfire.

Villaruz has also appeared on “It’s Showtime” to perform the iconic dance live, donning exactly what he was wearing in the original video—school uniform and Crocs footwear.

“It’s Showtime” hosts also danced in the production number, along with other online personalities like Kween Yasmin, Kim Dura and Fhukerat, among many others.

Prior to this guesting, the artists who hopped on the “Maybe This Time” train include BINI Sheena Catacutan, whose entry garnered 2.9 million likes on TikTok.

A remarkable entry which perhaps accounts for this trend to even go wider is Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo’s, whose name at the time of upload was top of the news.

His entry, posted by Carlos’ girlfriend Chloe San Jose on TikTok, garnered 1.5 million likes as it caught online users’ attention due to his toy-like moves.

“Fully charged na naman ang Sonny Angel 😭,” a TikTok user commented, referring to a popular cherub figurine collectible.

“Para siyang laruan na may hinihila sa likod HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA😭,” another Pinoy wrote.

Carlos also danced to “Maybe This Time” during his media rounds in ABS-CBN.

READ: ‘Laruang de baterya’: Carlos Yulo amuses with ‘Maybe This Time’ dance trend take

It is the irony of dancing vigorously to a melancholic song which tickled the masses’ humor. Besides, the bridge of Sarah’s version features a burst of emotion best expressed through a bit of hip hop dance.

“These trends outta the Philippines are insane,” posted Filipino-American content creator @pokemonmasterzo.

The Popstar Princess herself also confirmed she is in on the joke when she danced to the trend in one recent live performance.

Some Pinoy users noted Sarah’s cultural power as this is not the first time a song of hers sent shockwaves nationwide.

“Mahiwaga mga kanta ni Sara kasi bigla-bigla na lang nagte-trend like Tala, I’ll just Fall in Love Again, at ngayon yung Maybe This Time. Well, Sarah G lang naman 🤷‍♂️,” a Pinoy user said.

“Maybe This Time” was originally performed by American country singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1983 and was revived by Geronimo for her movie of the same title with Coco Martin.