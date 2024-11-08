‘Gifted with Joy’: Sarah G, Jose Mari Chan, Lola Amour team up for holiday jingle

Filipino artists Sarah Geronimo, Jose Mari Chan and OPM band Lola Amour collaborated in the newest holiday jingle of an apparel retailer, kicking off the gift-giving season.

The two-minute jingle of Uniqlo, with the theme “Gifted with Joy,” featured the celebration of giving and receiving gifts these Christmas holidays.

The jingle video could be viewed on Uniqlo Philippines’ Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

As of writing, the Facebook post garnered at least 2,700 reactions and 90 shares, while Instagram had 2,764 reactions and 145 shares.

Uniqlo Philippines chief operating officer Geraldine Sia said the retailer aimed to make Filipinos “feel the spirit” of gift-giving with Uniqlo’s LifeWear products.

“We want UNIQLO to be a big part of Filipinos’ holiday season, being the go-to destination for thoughtful gifts to give to family, friends, and loved ones,” Sia said.

Clothing selections

Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing brand, offers a variety of clothing selections for the holiday season.

With the mix of style and functionality, the Uniqlo Bra Top collection, like the American Sleeve Bra Top, could be a perfect gift for women with its built-in bra cup feature.

Patrons could also choose all-activity clothing from the Uniqlo Sport Utility Wear collection as a gift for their athletic families or friends. Among its collection were the Ultra-Stretch DRY EX Hoodie and AIRism mesh UV Hoodie, which kept the wearer dry and felt cool with its breathable fabric.

Uniqlo Air Jacket and Miracle Air Shorts in the Uniqlo Miracle Air collection could be fit for casual to business go-getters.

Apparel for children, like K’s AIRism Cotton T and K’s Color Crew Neck T, were also available in the store.

The apparel retailer is also offering other collections, ranging from UNIQLO Jeans, Linen, and Timeless Essentials.

Deals and promos

The clothing brand would also give its customers new deals and promos this holiday season.

This November, the apparel retailer would expand UNIQLO’s Same Day Click & Collect deal to more stores in Metro Manila and other nearby cities around the region as part of their 11.11 Double Double Digit Mega Sale.

Patrons could take the opportunity to shop online with the store’s limited offers in both online and physical shops.

New app members, who were also BDO credit card holders, could enjoy a promotion exclusively, while the existing members could receive a laptop bag and other novelty items at the Uniqlo stores in Glorietta 5 and Mall of Asia (MOA).

Meanwhile, Uniqlo would also launch Peanuts and Pokemon UT collections during the 12.12 Double Digit Mega Sale in December.

Metrobank card holders would be given cashback promotions.

Patrons could receive a phone stand with a card holder, which was the month’s novelty item.

Other promos are also available at its stores in Glorietta 5 and MOA for app members.

The clothing brand would also hold its annual Thank You Festival, giving limited offers like undated planners in all Uniqlo stores. Patrons could also win other prizes from game booths at selected Uniqlo stores.

Aside from the festival, Uniqlo would also conduct a special concert exclusively for app members.

The Japanese clothing brand currently has 76 stores across the country and more than 2,500 shops worldwide.