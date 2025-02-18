Get Summer ready: Uniqlo unveils Spring/Summer collection

Ready for summer?

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo revealed its latest lifewear collection last February 7, offering the summer feel of European destinations.

Reichelle Vergara, the brand’s head of PR and Sustainability, said this year’s summer/spring lifewear collection was inspired by Copenhagen, Denmark and Athens, Greece.

“The vibrance of these destinations, the rich culture, the timeless style, it all influenced the tones [and] the color,” she said during the collection preview event in Rockwell in Makati City.

The collection also highlighted the combination of heritage and modern styles.

According to Vergara, the latest apparel would be “perfect” for the upcoming summer with its comfortable functionality and diverse silhouettes.

Brand ambassadors Donny Pangilinan, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Solenn Heussaff, Kianna Dy and Niana Guerrero previewed the new collection at the event.

The collection was clustered into five segments, namely, Uniqlo Linen, Uniqlo Bra Tops, Uniqlo Jeans, Uniqlo Sports Utility Wear, and Uniqlo UT.

Linen items

Linen items, like the premium linen shirt, display the elegance of city style and lightweight comfort.

It took its inspiration from the summertime of Athens, showcasing the reinterpretation of classic patterns, washed fabric, timeless borders, and stripes.

Bra tops

Similar to linen items, the bra top was also inspired by the summer vibe of Athens.

Bra tops, like the AIRism Sleeveless Bra Top, have molded cups and supportive elastic underbands. Women could also wear the item as is or add another layer of clothing to emphasize their look.

Jeans

The Danish vibe and city colors of Copenhagen inspired the lineup of jeans and denim.

Wearers could match their apparel with Uniqlo’s bottoms, such as Uniqlo Wide Tapered Jeans, which offer them a working and comfy look.

Sports Utility Wear

Uniqlo also offers comfort with its AIRism technology and style for athletes and individuals who want to work up a sweat this summer.

Included in the collection was the Ultra-Stretch Active Skort with an ultra-sketch material and built-in shorts.

Uniqlo UT

The collection also includes a line of graphic shirts to highlight self-expression and pop culture.

Under the latest collection, Uniqlo UT showcased new designs, including the Mickey Faces line, MFA Boston Ukiyo-E, Henri Matisse, and cat photographs.

Uniqlo: C Spring/Summer collection

Apart from the lifewear collection, the clothing line would also launch the Uniqlo: C 2025 Spring/Summer collection.

Uniqlo’s special clothing line was curated by British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, who has worked for best-known luxury brands in London and Paris.

According to Keller, the collection was made from nylon to bring the sportswear back to its original fabric.

“Working this fabric in dress volumes, soft shirting, as well as running shorts and vests creates a new modernity in these shapes and a sporty feel to the silhouette,” she stated.

She added that the color also enhanced the richness of the fabric’s design.

The collection includes wide-fit cargo shorts for men and a Miracle Air Double Jacket, Miracle Air Bermuda Shorts, and Miracle Air Pleated Wide Pants for women.

Other accessories, such as soft, puffy shoulder bags, cross-strap sandals, and slide sandals, were made in nylon.

The Uniqlo: C collection will be launched on February 28. The full collection will be available in the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store, Uniqlo SM Mall of Asia Store, and Online through UNIQLO.com, while some items will be available in stores nationwide.

Uniqlo of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company, has over 2,500 stores worldwide.