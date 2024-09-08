For men and women: Uniqlo’s collection with Clare Waight Keller is brutalist-inspired

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo on Thursday, September 5 unveiled its brutalist-inspired 2024 Fall/Winter C: Collection, expanding last year’s women-only line to men’s pieces in a special collaboration with British designer Clare Waight Keller.

MODERN CITY VIBES ✨ Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo just launched its 2024 Fall/Winter UNIQLO : C Collection, a special line collab with renowned British fashion designer Clare Waight Keller. The new fits will be released in stores nationwide starting tomorrow, September 6. 📸… pic.twitter.com/HqHKwxQtne — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 5, 2024



In an interview with Reichelle Vergara, Uniqlo Philippines’ vice president for marketing highlighted that the versatile fits are for everyone, emphasizing its sophisticated and genderless pieces.

“This is the first ever with a men’s collection. So we’ve already launched Uniqlo C last year, but that was only for females, and starting this season, we have the men’s collection,” she said in an exclusive interview.

Keller, known for her innovative approach to design, expressed her excitement about the new collection.

“I am thrilled to be launching menswear alongside womenswear for the new collection. I have always loved the interplay between the utility of men’s clothing with the feminine elements of womenswear,” Keller said.

‘C’ for City, Creativity, Comfort

Keller revealed she drew inspiration from the blend of the brutalist, sophisticated, and earth-tone architecture of the London performing arts complex Barbican Center.

“The starting point for this collection was here at the Barbican Center. It’s a beautiful architectural gem of London that’s always been on my radar. It’s that intersection of culture and art that interests me,” she said in an interview posted on the brand’s website.

“There’s an amazing kind of neutral palette here, which is really unusual. That sense of being always on the move, connecting to the rest of the city. I really wanted to center the campaign here,” she added.

The elevated lifewear line combines sophistication with comfort through clean lines, textures, greens and natural elements. It reflects the refined style and urban energy of modern men and women who are always on the move.

Vergara then described the collection in one word–comfort.

“If you pick any of these pieces, its well crafted and definitely, regardless of the design, when you wear it when you use it, you’ll really feel comfortable wearing it,” she said.

Keller also underscored the richness and beauty of autumn-winter dressing, one of the many highlights of her collection.

“It’s all about those cozy layers that give you that beautiful silhouette,” she said.

Meanwhile, fashion stylist Bea Constantino shared some style play with the new collection during the launch.

CREATIVITY KNOWS NO BOUNDARIES Fashion stylist Bea Constantino shared tips on how to style the new items from the Fall/Winter 2024 collection which Keller said is inspired by the brutalist Barbican Centre in London. 📸 : Interaksyon / @jncbn pic.twitter.com/ni6mVt0Eaa — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) September 5, 2024



“For me, the most important thing is really finding that effortless sense of style where you feel the most confident and comfortable and also caters to your everyday needs,” she said.

Renowned for its comfortable yet timeless and classic pieces, Constantino also emphasized the “key of light layering” and encouraged creativity, noting that each piece is designed for anyone to experiment with.

Another unique feature of this year’s launch is the blend of a new color palette, with prominent use of deep greens, gray and taupe colors. The lineup presents 19 women’s pieces and 10 men’s items.

All pieces from this collection are now available for purchase online and in stores nationwide.