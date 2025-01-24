Clothing brand spotlights versatile, must-have wide-fit jeans for 2025

Retail company UNIQLO Philippines hosted an exclusive fitting event for online personalities and media members at Xception in Makati last Thursday, January 16, offering them a sneak peek at their latest collections.

Showcasing their wide-fit jeans collection, stylist Bea Constantino offered style tips for various looks, including sports mix, retro, preppy and relaxed formal.

Kiichiro Sibue of Amekaji Philippines also discussed the growing local community embracing their brand’s timeless style, which blends popular American looks with Japanese craftsmanship, using selvage denim, workwear, and rugged jackets.

Both Constantino and Sibue highlighted how UNIQLO jeans offer simple yet sophisticated looks, known for their innovation, quality, and timeless design.

In 2016, the global retailer established the Jeans Innovation Center (JIC) in Los Angeles, California, to advance the craft of jean-making. This facility utilizes cutting-edge manufacturing techniques that reduce water usage by up to 99%, without compromising on quality.

Since 1998, UNIQLO jeans have been crafted from premium Japanese fabric in collaboration with renowned manufacturer Kaihara Denim, resulting in revolutionary denim that ages beautifully.

The new collection unveiled at the event features top-of-the-line styles, including Women’s Wide Trouser Jeans, Women’s Wide Straight Jeans, Women’s Drapey Wide Flared Jeans, Men’s Wide Straight Jeans, and Men’s Wide Tapered Jeans.