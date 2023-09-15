Uniqlo brings sophistication into everyday wear with Clare Waight Keller collab

How does one feel sophisticated in everyday clothing?

A popular clothing brand collaborated with an acclaimed British fashion designer to dress modern women on the go through its flagship apparel collection.

UNIQLO Philippines on Friday, September 15 launched its pieces for the UNIQLO : C collection for its Fall/Winter 2023 wear under its LifeWear line.

The LifeWear line features clothes that are simple yet high-quality. Strongly inspired by the Japanese culture, pieces under its collection highlight quality, longevity and simplicity.

Named after designer Clare Waight Keller, the brand said the UNIQLO : C collection “brings effortless sophistication to the high-quality daily essentials of LifeWear.”

The Japanese brand added that the collection also combines advanced techniques and sophisticated designs cultivated by Keller’s extensive experience as a creative professional.

“It is a collection where each piece feels tailor-made, and where the joy of wearing refined ready-to-wear intersects effortlessly with the ease and comfort of familiarity,” UNIQLO said.

It added that the collection offers a core wardrobe of chic essentials for the modern woman who is always in motion.

To make the wearer feel “the sophistication of everyday,” Keller reimagines timeless pieces with oversized and fluid silhouettes in modern fabrics.

For example, a trench coat under the UNIQLO : C collection is redefined into a four-season gabardine twill. There is also a heat-pressed pleated maxi skirt made of soft luster satin in rich autumn tones.

Fluid skirts and dresses under Keller’s collection also come in delicate micro-floral and paisley prints.

The brand said these can be matched with a collection of relaxed sweaters, shrunken cardigans and zipped boyfriend pull-overs for an effortless yet chic daily wear.

Samples from the UNIQLO : C collection can be seen below:

UNIQLO x C LOOK: A preview of the collaboration between clothing brand Uniqlo and British fashion designer Claire Waight Keller pic.twitter.com/VMYmoOYm4v — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) September 13, 2023

More looks from the collection: pic.twitter.com/rOaI1xQPAt — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) September 13, 2023

The host is also wearing a printed dress that is part of the collection. pic.twitter.com/NVg7wTkJfS — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) September 13, 2023

The woman behind the collection

Keller is a British-born designer who has worked at many of the world’s top fashion houses. She has been the creative director of some of the best-known luxury brands in London and Paris, where she oversaw ready-to-wear and couture collections.

She won the Womenswear Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018.

Keller was also named one of the most influential people of 2019 in TIME magazine’s TIME 100 Awards.

Keller said being able to work with UNIQLO to craft a new sensibility for its women’s wear collection is a “truly exciting opportunity” as she has “long appreciated” the brand’s LifeWear design philosophy.