Fashion lately: 2024 wide pants collection, new running gears, Rosé rocks classic shoes

July is a good time for those looking to upgrade their wardrobe with the fashion winds blowing fresh this season.

Wide pants in

The Japanese brand on Thursday showcased their wide pants collection at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Style icons Donny Pangilinan and Jericho Rosales talked about how they pull off their looks with Uniqlo wide trousers and jeans for work, travel, or casual wear.

LOOK: Donny Pangilinan and Jericho Rosales shared how they style and pull off wide pants with local stylists Cath Sobrevega, John Lozano and host Dani Mortel. UNIQLO Philippines’ Wide Pants Collection Style Talk held at the SM Mall of Asia on Thursday launched a line of trendy… pic.twitter.com/4LjOgSUfu8 — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) July 19, 2024



The two brand ambassadors were joined by local stylists Cath Sobrevega, John Lozano and host Dani Mortel at the Wide Pants Style Talk.

Cath discussed the brief history of wide pants which originated at the University of Oxford in 1924. With a full circle moment in 2024, Cath said she hopes the trend is here to stay solely for its chicness and elegance.

John, on the other hand, talked about silhouettes and shared practical tips. He refuted the misconception that big pants make you smaller as opposed to slim fit pants.

He said that to look taller, one needs to apply the “3/4s” rule, or cutting the proportions mid-waist. For example, with a tucked-shirt, a belt, and high-waisted wide pants.

Donny shared that he transitioned from wearing skinny jeans to wide pants courtesy of John and was absolutely hooked since.

“There was no turning back from there,” John said.

Jericho, a veteran actor known for his acting first and fashion second, recalled a time in the ’90s when baggy pants were the thing.

He also said that one does not need to break the bank in order to elevate their wardrobe. “You can sell your old clothes,” he added.

The Uniqlo Philippines Wide Pants Collection features Pleated Wide Pants, Wide Fit Jeans, Wide Chino Pants, Wide Straight Jeans, Wide Trouser Jeans, and more—for kids, men, and women.

Salomon in Manila

For stylish folks on the street or on the trail, the French brand Salomon finally opened its first physical store in the Philippines.

The grand opening of its branch at EDSA Shangri-La Plaza was held on July 13, bringing the coveted XT-6 locally along with other performance gear like the RX Marie-Jeanne, S/LAB Alpinway, and S/LAB Phantasm 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salomon Philippines (@salomonph)

“We’re very excited to finally bring Salomon to the Philippines,” shared Mikko Abello, Business Unit Senior Manager for Salomon, Wilson and Descente.

“This store, with its extensive selection, embodies the brand’s commitment to providing premium products to fans of the brand. From trail to city, we have something to offer both the serious trail run athlete and the fashion-forward consumer. We want this to become a space where both sport and culture converge,” he added.

New gear for runners, Rosé meets PUMA Palermo

New gear alert for runners!

Sportswear brand PUMA unveiled the new Deviate NITRO 3, a lightweight running shoe promising to unlock new personal bests on training or race days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Philippines (@pumaphilippines)

The third iteration of the shoe focuses on speed using the brand’s NITROFOAM technology for cushion and responsiveness, carbon PWR plate for smooth and consistent stride and PUMAGRIP for multi-surface traction.

“We’re living in a world where athletes and runners have high expectations. They want to set PBs and break records, time and time again. To do that, you need a shoe that gives you the competitive edge – that’s where Deviate comes in,” Romain Girard, VP for Innovation for PUMA said.

NITRO 3 retails for P8,000 and is available online and in select stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Philippines (@pumaphilippines)

Moreover, the brand’s new ambassador BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently rocked PUMA Palermo in Seoul, South Korea.

The K-POP sensation wore the iconic low-top along with street wear.

“Classic vibes, modern twist. @roses_are_rosie is in #PUMAPalermo,” the brand said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUMA Philippines (@pumaphilippines)

This was one of the many more looks down the line of Rosé’s creative venture to usher in the classic PUMA catalog to the younger generation.

