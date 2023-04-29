Sports brand’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection pays homage to Filipino pride

Global sports brand Puma just successfully staged its first-ever fashion show in the country.

To mark its presence in the Philippines, the German sports brand held an exclusive preview of its autumn/winter collection last April 19. This was an invite-only preview party that paid homage to the streets and humans of Manila.

The fashion show was like no other as it narrated various stories of Filipinos, celebrated their resiliency and paid homage to the nation’s pride through fashion and dance performances.

The AW23 collection, composed of activewear designed for sports and street style-savvy Filipinos, was aptly showcased on a make-believe streets of Manila-themed runway.

During which, the show also featured Pinoy movers, breakers and game-changers in the Philippines. They are representing the brand’s four core values namely Pinoy bravery, confidence, determination and joy, the same core values inspired by Puma’s “Forever Faster” mantra.

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, actor Daniel Matsunaga, former motorsports and racing driver Marlon Stöckinger were among those who donned the AW23 collection on the Manila Street-style runway.

Model Santino Rosales, son of Jericho Rosales, also walked the runway.

Aside from these stars hitting the AW23 collection runway, Puma also unveiled its first-ever Filipino brand ambassador, basketball player Kai Sotto. A short video of Kai greeting fans was played during the preview party.

The AW23 collection will be released in the market in July this year.

Expansion plans

The sports brand opened its first flagship store at Glorietta 3 in Makati City in November 2022.

Puma has 22 franchise stores nationwide so far. It will continue to expand with more stores opening this quarter, serving more patrons in Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu.

Paolo Misa, Puma Philippines’ country manager, said that it saw potential and opportunities for the brands in the Philippines with Filipinos being loyal sports fans and fashion-savvy consumers.

“This was a major factor in our decision to come in stronger as a full-on subsidiary and increase our presence in every aspect of the business,” he said.

Aside from franchise stores, the German sports brand has also grown its presence in key sports and lifestyle retailers, online and offline, across the country.

Puma said it eyes to remain visible in terms of supporting key athletes, partnering with lifestyle icons, and pushing major events that are representative of the exciting categories that the brand represents.

“Sports is at the heart of PUMA. We are eager to play our part and help nurture it in the country, with emphasis on youth development,” Sanjay Roy, Puma Southeast Asia general manager said.

“For 75 years, PUMA continues to push sports and culture forward by challenging conventions, innovating through design, and supporting the next generation. Through history, culture, performance and design, PUMA is committed to being ‘Forever Faster,’” Roy added.