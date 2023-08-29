What Andrea Brillantes has to say about criticisms vs viral ‘Date or Pass’ video

“I don’t think I should be getting hate for it.”

Actress Andrea Brillantes expressed this on Tiktok following comments she received for her “Date or Pass (SPICY EDITION)” YouTube video.



In the video which has now garnered over ten million views, Andrea played a version of the “Jojowain o Totropahin” challenge along with fellow content creators Danica Ontengco, Bea Borres and Criza Taa. The trending game asks players to reveal if they would be interested in being in a relationship or simply being friends with a certain celebrity.

However, Andrea updated the mechanics of the game to “date or pass.” “It’s only been a couple of months since naging single ako. And I’m not looking for a man or a commitment or a boyfriend as of right now.”

Andrea broke up with basketball player Ricci Rivero earlier this year. The two became a couple in 2022.

She added: “So the term jojowain is just too serious for me.”

During the game, Andrea said she would “date” basketball player Kai Sotto and would “pass” on singer-actor Juan Karlos and actor Miguel Tanfelix.

She also admitted that she has a crush on Ian Poturnak, son of actress Ina Raymundo.

“I would definitely date. Gusto ko lang sabihin na dati nagpakilala siya sa akin. I was with Bea Kaso ka-holding hands ko yung ex ko nun. Tapos nagpakilala siya sa akin. Sabi niya, ‘Hey, I’m Jakob.’ “Gwapung-gwapo na ako sa kanya dati pa.” Andrea said of Jakob.

“Hi, Jakob! If you’re watching I’m single now,” she added.

In her Tiktok video uploaded on Sunday, August 27, Andrea said that she received rude and negative comments about her “Date or Pass” YouTube video.



In particular, the actress said that her comment about Jakob had gotten some unsavory attention.



“I had a feeling na, ‘Siguro ‘yung comments section puno na ng boomers. Siguro sinasabi nila na puro ako boys, hanap ako nang hanap, mag-pahinga naman muna ako.’ Or to be harsh, malandi daw akezz. Pero hindi rin naman nagkamali ang lola niyo dahil tama nga ako. Puro ‘yun nga ang nasa comments section,” Andrea said.

Andrea noted that she placed many disclaimers on the video to stress to viewers that “we’re just girls having fun, don’t take this seriously.”

The actress added that she is not looking for a relationship right now. “I’m happily single and enjoying my youth. It was just for content and entertainment,” she said.

She also said that the attention her video received—particularly social media posts and articles claiming that is looking for a replacement for her ex-boyfriend Ricci—is uncalled for.

“I don’t know, but ako lang to, seeing articles like that, it just feels sexist. Kasi I really said a lot of things pero yun lang yung na-pick up,” Andrea explained.

However, even if she was serious, Andrea said that there was no reason for her to receive hate over her “Date or Pass” YouTube video.



“I don’t think a woman should be getting any hate for making the first move, for me that’s not being malandi at all,” she said.

“I don’t think a woman should be receiving harsh words and hate just because she’s being courageous sa lalaking natitipuhan niya. I also don’t think I should be getting hate if I ever decide to put myself out there na. Tinitingnan ko kasi siya sa perspective na, I’m in my 20s, I own a business, I have a nice career, I pay my bills and taxes. So why need to hate when I just wanted to have fun?”



Andrea further said: ”And I just feel like kung lalaki ako, hindi ako makakakuha ng ganitong klaseng hate, feeling ko nga di ako mapapa-news for this matter.”



Her Tiktok video has garnered over 1.4 million as of this writing. —Chuck Smith