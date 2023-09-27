Hollywood star to K-pop idol: Andrea Brillantes’ encounters at Milan Fashion Week

Actress Andrea Brillantes is fangirling at the Milan Fashion Week 2023.

The “Senior High” actress recently posted pictures featuring NewJeans member Hanni and “Little Mermaid” star Halle Bailey on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Andrea on Monday shared a picture of the back of Hanni sporting long blonde locks, explaining that she does not want to bother the artist.

“As far as I know, Korean idols are not allowed to take pictures or they are very strict when it comes to taking pictures,” the Pinay wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on September 25.

“So [I] didn’t bother anymore and took a picture of Hanni’s back [na lang] since she was walking beside me, hehe, she’s so pretty,” the actress added with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“I can’t believe she’s younger than meeee!!” Andrea exclaimed.

Her post has amassed 1.1 million views, 11,100 likes, and over 1,200 reposts.

It has also prompted some Pinoys to exclaim “sana all,” thinking Andrea was lucky to have spotted the NewJeans member, especially at such a close angle.

“Waw, sanaol [sana all],” a user wrote with a loudly-crying emojis.

“ANO BANG AGIMAT MO!!?!!! LAGI KA [NA LANG] PINAGPAPALA!” another user exclaimed.

“Andrea really has lucky girl syndrome,” commented a different user.

The actress previously made headlines for interacting with American singer Sabrina Carpenter and BLACKPINK member Rosé.

Andrea also went viral when Rosé and fellow BLACKPINK singer Lisa helped her ask out her now-ex-boyfriend Ricci Rivero to the Star Magical Prom.

Hanni is a member of the NewJeans, a five-member girl group responsible for the hits “Super Shy,” “ETA,” “OMG” and “Ditto,” among others.

The Gucci global ambassador graced the Milan Fashion Week where she debuted her blonde locks.

The following day, Andrea also shared a picture with Halle, describing her encounter as a “truly wonderful experience.”

“I was so kilig to have a picture taken with the ‘Little Mermaid’ Halle!! Because it has always been my dream to become a mermaid, haha!” she exclaimed.

“She was incredibly kind! It was a truly wonderful experience to meet her. Baby Blythe would have totally freaked out,” the actress said with emojis of a face-holding-back-tears, white heart and a loudly-crying face.

Andrea’s post with Halle has earned over 314,000 views and 10,200 likes, with people commenting she looked like Dyesebel, a popular local comic book character conceived by Mars Ravelo.

In television and film portrayals, Dyesebel is always seen with long, flowing locks.

“Ganda mo [diyan], mhie. Dyesebel meets Little Mermaid! Kavogue [kabog]!” an online user commented.

“When Dyesebel met Ariel,” another user wrote with emojis, referring to the name of the “Little Mermaid” character.

“Our Dyesebel and Ariel in one frame,” commented a different Pinoy with a heart emoji.

Halle was among the celebrities who watched runway shows in Italy, where she was spotted attending the Gucci Ancora fashion show.

Meanwhile, Andrea debuted at the Milan Fashion Week by attending the Versace Gala Dinner and watching the fashion house’s Spring-Summer 2024 runway show.