Andrea Brillantes gives relationship update to BLACKPINK’s Rosé after viral ‘promposal’

Andrea Brillantes got another interaction with BLACKPINK’s Rosé, this time, telling her an update on her relationship status.

This interaction occurred during Rosé’s live stream on August 8. It was in celebration of BLACKPINK’s seventh anniversary with their fans, collectively called Blinks.

Rosé asked the fans for their best moments with the group.

Andrea, through her verified public Instagram account @blythe, brought up the time when BLACKPINK helped the actress propose to her then-boyfriend Ricci Rivero to be her date for the “Star Magical Prom.”

This gesture was dubbed a “promposal” back then.

Amid the many fans commenting on the live session, Rosé quickly noticed Andrea’s message.

“When I noticed you for your promposal!” she quoted the latter in the video. “Oh, was that you?”

In response, the Korean singer said that she did recall the moment but not the exact location where it happened.

“I think it was somewhere in Southeast Asia. I don’t remember. But I do remember [the promposal], I do,” Rosé said.

Andrea then sent the BLACKPINK member another message updating the latter that she and Ricci have already broken up.

“We broke up now,” she wrote.

Rosé also saw this reply. After mouthing the words, she initially covered her mouth and then laughed at the unexpected development.

“You broke up now? Oh no, I’ll pretend I didn’t see that,” Rosé said.

Their conversation did not end there.

Andrea assured Rosé that she is still happy despite the breakup.

After reading her reply, the 26-year-old model gave her a thumbs-up.

“I’m happy that you’re happy,” the latter told her.

BLACKPINK fans soon saw this sweet and funny public chat between the celebrities.

They shared video clips of this moment on their fan accounts on social media.

Andrea later saw a post on a fan account about her filling in the popular Korean performer of her love life.

“I KNOW AHAHAHAHHA,” she posted.

The prom invitation of Andrea to Ricci occurred during BLACKPINK’s second-day concert in the Philippines last March.

Rosé and Lisa were reading several banners in the audience when they spotted the ones that featured Andrea’s proposal to Ricci.

All four BLACKPINK members Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo also gushed over onstage.

Andrea’s former boyfriend Ricci, who was next to her at that time, said yes to this with a smile.

Months later, the basketball player spoke up about their alleged split.

