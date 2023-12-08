‘Ngayon ko lang na-gets’: Director looks back at photo with Daniel Padilla amid KathNiel split

A Facebook post featuring a group photo where actor Daniel Padilla was present went viral amid the buzz on the KathNiel breakup.

Director-producer Nathaniel “Njel” de Mesa on December 2 posted a photo and claimed that the actor “kept on calling Blythe” who he said “was being interviewed at that time” while they were having their picture taken.

Blythe refers to Ramona Anndrew Blythe Gorostiza — also known as Andrea Brillantes in showbiz. She also uses Blythe as her handle in her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

“Ngayon ko lang na-gets. Kaya pala tawag siya nang tawag kay Blythe (who was being interviewed at that time) while we were doing this group photo,” Njel wrote on Facebook.

“We still love you both, but I just got to say, Kath… you exemplified class in your statement,” he added.

“Let’s still support each other’s films for the good of the industry. I hope we’d be friends. Still hoping we’d make our project soon,” the director said.

Njel’s post has earned 67,000 likes and reactions, 7,100 shares and 6,400 comments so far.

Andrea recently made headlines after social media users noticed that Kathryn Bernardo was no longer following the “Senior High” star as of November 17. At that time, Andrea was still following the other half of the KathNiel tandem.

Three days later, Philippine Entertainment Portal reported that Andrea was no longer following Kathryn’s IG account as well.

On November 8, talent manager and comedian Ogie Diaz claimed that there were rumors Kathryn and Daniel had already broken up. He also claimed there was speculation Andrea was being linked to Daniel, adding the two were allegedly seeing each other secretly.

Internet users then noticed that as of November 19, Andrea was no longer following Kathryn. It came two days after reports surfaced that Kathryn unfollowed the younger actress.

By November 30, Kathryn admitted that she and Daniel were no longer a couple, adding that they had been “drifting apart for a while now.”

Daniel, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the actress who he said danced with him during his “highs” and sang with him during his “lows.”

READ: ‘Chapter closed’: Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup, Daniel Padilla pens separate message | ‘Taos-pusong pakikiramay’: Politicos also affected by KathNiel breakup

Andrea, meanwhile, remained mum on rumors linking her to the actor.

“Ang dami po kong kailangan gawin in life. Ang dami po kong kailangan bayaran,” she said in an interview on December 7 when asked if she can still “handle” things.

The actress said her character in “Senior High” was her inspiration in ignoring bashing and rumors against her.

“Siya’y lagi palaban, siya’y lagi sumusugod. Pero doon mo rin maaaral na hindi dapat sumusugod ka lang parati, dapat nag-i-strategize ka din and pina-process mo muna ‘yung emotions mo,” Andrea said.

Daniel also does not have any comment about rumors linking him to the younger actress.

KathNiel was ABS-CBN’s biggest love team ever among their contemporaries, having consecutive hits as a tandem on television and movies that helped cement their status as the country’s leading couple.