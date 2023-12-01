‘Taos-pusong pakikiramay’: Politicos also affected by KathNiel breakup

Showbiz fans were not the only ones affected by the breakup of the 11-year romance between Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, popularly known as KathNiel.

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval said that she is sympathizing with other “broken-hearted” KathNiel fans following the confirmation of the couple’s separation on Thursday, November 30.

“Taos-pusong pakikiramay po sa lahat ng mga Kakampi nating broken-hearted sa hiwalayan ng KathNiel. Anuman at anuman ang mangyari, we still love you Kath and DJ!” she wrote on Facebook. “DJ” is Daniel’s nickname, taken from his name Daniel John.

She also reminded her constituents that there will be no classes for the public and private schools in the city due to the Malabon Teacher’s Day, according to City Ordinance No. 31-2005.

“Iiyak mo lang ‘yan bes, dahil walang pasok bukas ang private at public school sa Malabon,” Sandoval said with a hugging emoji.

The mayor also included the hashtag “#KathNielForever” in her post. It has received 15,000 reactions, 6,400 shares and 1,200 comments so far.

Rep. Joey Salceda of the Albay Second District also quipped that people should apologize to talent manager and showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz who previously revealed rumors of the KathNiel breakup.

Ogie was also accused of being a “fake news peddler” by the fans.

“Wala talaga forever pero meron [lagi] tomorrow. Mag-sorry na kayo ki Ogie,” Salceda wrote on Facebook on the day the couple confirmed the separation.

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon also consoled his heartbroken constituents following the news.

“Sa mga nalulungkot na Muntinlupeño, ‘wag masyadong mawalan ng loob. Mawala man ang KathNiel, nandito naman ang RuffTrin, nakikiisa sa inyo,” he wrote, referring to his wife, Trina Biazon.

His post was accompanied by a picture of them performing a heart gesture with warm fairy lights as background.

The city chief also took it as an opportunity to invite the public to visit the Muntinlupa City Hall if they wanted to have a similar shot taken.

The breakup

Kathryn on Thursday night shocked Filipinos when she confirmed that she and Daniel have already broken up, adding that they have been “drifting apart for a while now.”

She added that despite starting out as an onscreen couple, the love that grew on them with each other was “genuine” and “real.”

“What Deej and I had was real. It was never for show. We were together not because of the cameras, not because of the fans, not because of the money that comes with a successful love team. We were genuinely in love,” the actress said.

Kathryn shared that both of them tried to “make it work” but eventually accepted that they could no longer “go back to where we used to be.”

“Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you,” the “A Very Good Girl” star said.

Daniel also released his own statement where he expressed his gratitude for Kathryn who he said danced with him during his “highs” and sang with him during his “lows.”

“Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide,” the actor said.

He also acknowledged their strong fanbase, called the KathNiels, and said that while it may be difficult, they all need to embrace the future.

“I pray for us to grow, and heal,” Daniel said.

Their tandem started as an onscreen love team in 2011 and eventually blossomed into a real-life romance.

By 2018, the couple admitted that they had been dating for more than five years already.

It indicated that they were already together in 2012, the same year Daniel initially admitted to Kathryn that he loved her.

By November 2023, breakup rumors hounded the couple. At the end of the month, Kathryn went public with the separation and said they have been “drifting apart for a while now.”

KathNiel was ABS-CBN’s biggest love team ever among their contemporaries, having consecutive hits as a tandem on television and movies that helped cement their status as the country’s leading couple.