‘COC filing’ vibes: KathDen’s pics in ‘Hello, Love, Again’ trailer launch go viral

Did KathDen file certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 polls?

This was the quip of Filipinos who saw pictures of actors Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards in the trailer launch of their upcoming romance film.

ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, October 8, posted pictures of the on-screen pair wearing matching white button-down shirts as they pose for the cameras.

The images, although completely unrelated, were posted during the last day of the filing of COCs of individuals aspiring to run in the 2025 midterm elections.

LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards have arrived at the trailer launch for their film “Hello, Love, Again.” | via @KrishnanGaniel pic.twitter.com/MXex4MMnko — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) October 8, 2024

Many Filipinos thought that the tandem appeared to be posing for COC filing, given the number of electoral aspirants who were reported to have filed that day and had their pictures taken by the media.

Usual photos feature aspirants facing the camera while standing and holding their COC. Some also have matching outfits, similar to what Kathryn and Alden wore.

The Damayang Filipino Partylist files their candidacy. Their first nominee is Atheni Bautista. #Eleksyon2025 | via @JPMangaluz pic.twitter.com/LeRmAbYM1Y — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 7, 2024

Magdalo Partylist seeks a comeback in the House of Representatives. It failed to secure a seat in the 2022 elections. Gary Alejano is the first nominee. #Eleksyon2025 #Halalan2025 | via @JPMangaluz pic.twitter.com/QnPpo5BKwh — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) October 2, 2024

“Ba’t kasi ito ‘yung pinost [niyong] pic, mukha silang nag-file din ng COC,” an online user said in response to KathDen’s pictures. The comment has earned 33,000 likes and 4,500 shares so far.

“Muntik na mag-file ng COC sa pics na ‘yan, HAHHAHAHAHA,” another user commented.

“Mayor or senador ba? Mga accla kayo, kulang na lang may COMELEC sa likod..” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Congrats po sa candidacy,” another user commented.

“Bigla akong natigilan after, biglang tingin sa pics, kala ko nag-file ng COC, dang, kasi last day ng filing at humabol ‘tong dalawa,” another Filipino quipped.

Even Rep. Raoul Manuel of the Kabataan party-list could not help but comment on the pictures.

“Hello, Love, Again Partylist — tutulungan ang mga nasaktan para maging handa na magmahal muli!” he joked with emojis of a crying face, laughing face, and a finger heart gesture.

Kathryn and Alden attended the trailer launch for the sequel to their 2019 blockbuster hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye” at Vista Mall Taguig in Taguig City on Tuesday.

The trailer for “Hello, Love, Again” was also simultaneously uploaded to the social media platforms of ABS-CBN and GMA networks.

The first scenes show the characters of overseas Filipino workers Ethan (played by Alden) and Joy (played by Kathryn) happily spending time together, with Ethan doing a voice-over of how he envisions his future with her.

It then shifts to a scene of the two meeting at an airport, with the moment interrupted by the entrance of a new male character who happily calls Joy by another name.

The new character is played by American-Korean actor Kevin Kreider, known for the Netflix reality series “Bling Empire.”

The sequel features Ethan and Joy reuniting in Canada, five years after Joy said goodbye to Ethan and Hong Kong to pursue her dreams in the North American country.

“One more hello or one last goodbye?” part of the trailer’s description reads.

“Witness their new world. Witness Joy and Ethan’s love story unfold once again,” it added.

The movie is the first collaboration between ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema and GMA Network’s GMA Pictures.

Meanwhile, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” features the story of Ethan and Joy as struggling OFWs in Hong Kong who navigate their daily duties, career aspirations, and romantic possibilities.

RELATED: The many successes of ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’: Still reaping 3 months after premiere

“Hello, Love, Again” will premiere in local cinemas on November 13.