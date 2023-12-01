Kakie Pangilinan says ‘speculation can ruin lives’ as showbiz fans are abuzz about KathNiel breakup

“Speculation can ruin lives.”

Kakie Pangilinan expressed this in a post following the much-publicized breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla on November 30 after 11 years of being together on and off screen.

Kathryn confirmed the breakup herself through a letter on Instagram. Some Filipinos later expressed speculations on who might be the cause of this split.

Kakie, who is the daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Kiko Pangilinan, addressed the rumor-mongering, saying that it is “cruel” and “can ruin lives.”

“Speculation can ruin lives. I don’t think a lot of u hear yourselves right now,” she wrote.

“Some of u guys can be [really] cruel based on nothing but hearsay so [please] remember at the end of the day nobody knows and nobody should be acting as they do,” the 23-year-old personality said.

Kakie also said that a “loss” is “none of” the public’s business even if it was publicized.

“Like… imagine having to go through a loss so large and so public and everybody’s sticking their noses in and lending their two cents… frankly none of our business,” she said.

While Kakie did not mention who she was referring to in her post, it was shared after Kathryn announced that she had parted ways with Daniel.

Daniel also later penned a message to the Kathniel fandom and to his former girlfriend.

The former couple, however, did not mention names or hints on the reason behind this decision.

Kathryn shared that both of them had drifted apart over the years until they decided that they could no longer return to “where it used to be.”

The “A Very Good Girl” star also bared that she is “aware” of the circulating “rumors and speculations,” thus prompting her to tell the news to the public herself.

“I’m well aware of the rumors and speculations going around, and as hard as it is to put everything into words, I want you to hear it straight from me: It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways,” she said on her post.

The keyword “Kathniel” landed in the trending topics of X Philippines on Friday morning.