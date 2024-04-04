Why French luxury brand chose Kathryn Bernardo as new brand ambassador

Award-winning actress Kathryn Bernardo shared her feelings about entering a new era wherein she is more resilient, confident and happy as an individual.

Luxury French beauty brand Lancôme chose the 28-year-old actress as its first-ever Philippine brand ambassador for embodying its values and inspiring women with her confidence.

It also named her the ultimate Idôle for her dedication to empowering fellow females and promoting authenticity.

Lancôme Philippines said that it wanted the country’s first brand ambassador to embody and amplify its ethos of empowerment, happiness, and authentic beauty.

“More than just a brand representative, this person needed to be a resilient, confident woman whose essence reflected Lancôme’s belief in happiness as a source of beauty,” Son Ha Nguyen, division general manager for L’Oréal Luxe, said.

“She would set an example for Filipinas to dream big and speak up about their beliefs. With these considerations in mind, Lancôme Philippines found the perfect fit in multi-hyphenated actress Kathryn Bernardo,” she added.

The brand said Kathryn’s talent and hard work in the industry have earned her recognition as “Asia’s Superstar” and “Blockbuster Queen.”

“Throughout her journey, she’s represented morena beauty, challenging societal norms and inspiring many Filipinas to embrace their natural beauty,” Lancôme Philippines said, adding that the influential actress actively uplifts and represents modern-day Filipinas with her persona.

Yannick Raynaud, L’Oréal Philippines country managing director, also said the actress “perfectly embodies the essence of Lancôme” as she empowers women “to be their own Idôles.”

“As Lancôme Philippines’ very first ambassador, Kathryn inspires us all to dream big and take charge. We are thrilled to have her as the face of Idôle, and we can’t wait to see how she continues to inspire Filipinas everywhere,” she said.

Lancôme Idôle is a fresh and floral women’s perfume with notes of citrus, rose, jasmine, and white musk, layered over a vanilla perfume base.

The sophisticated yet modern fragrance was crafted by three female master perfumers from France, namely Shyamala Maisondieu, Nadège Le Garlantezec, and Adriana Medina.

Meanwhile, Kathryn acknowledged the bolder and edgier version of herself as she becomes the new face of the luxury brand in the Philippines.

“As I enter a new Kath era, I am happier knowing I can constantly redefine who I am, find peace in my own company, and accept being a work in progress,” she said of her new role.

“Here’s to you — because you can be your own Idôle. Join the ride with me as the first-ever Lancôme Philippines ambassador,” the actress added.

The beauty brand also dedicated a birthday post to Kathryn last March 26, when she celebrated her 28th birthday.

“Today, our Ultimate Idôle and first-ever #LancomePH brand ambassador enters a new era,” Lancôme Philippines said on Facebook. “Happy birthday, Kathryn!”

The beauty brand also welcomed Kathryn into its family by celebrating the day she was born.

“Birthday surprise for Kathryn Bernardo Official from her new family, Lancôme Philippines,” a Facebook user said.

Kathryn has been continuously making waves after confirming the end of her 11-year relationship with actor Daniel Padilla under the highly popular “KathNiel” tandem last November 2023.

Months after the controversial breakup, the actress earned buzz for showing off her physique in EDSA Guadalupe, one of the prime billboard spots in the metro.

In an interview for an April 2024 cover story, Kathryn revealed that she has kept herself and her mind busy for the past months.

She also said she has learned to compartmentalize.

“It’s not like I was masking everything I was feeling,” the actress said to MEGA magazine.

“But it was very personal, and I didn’t want people to see me as a victim or to feel bad for me because it happened. So, for me, the best way to cope up was, first, I needed to heal and to look at the bright side: I have so many blessings and so many people who stayed with me through all this. I focused on that. Second, I keep myself busy. Walang lull,” Kathryn added.