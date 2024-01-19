Club promoter’s Facebook post featuring Daniel Padilla goes viral

(Updated; Jan. 19, 2024, 5:00 p.m.) A club promoter’s picture of actor Daniel Padilla with other women at a nightclub in Taguig City caught the attention of the local online community.

Club promoter Aljune on Tuesday invited the public to visit XYLO at The Palace in Bonifacio Global City, a hip nightclub in the metro where celebrities and famous personalities are often spotted.

“Good times and crazy friends make the best memories. Here’s to many more!” he wrote on his Facebook page on January 16.

“See you this week at The Palace Manila,” Aljune added, mentioning other establishments under it such as the Clubhouse; Yes, Please and Revel.

His post was accompanied by a photo of the actor sitting on the left side with a group of similarly dressed women.

It has earned 17,000 laughing reactions, 7,400 shares and 601 comments so far.

Daniel recently made headlines for selling some of his assets like his orange Chevrolet Corvette Stingray that he shared with his former girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo. It was also his first sports car.

He is also selling his and his mom’s two-storey house in Quezon City described as an “elegant owner’s built house.”

The house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms and a huge garage that can fit five to six vehicles.

Reports said that Daniel bought the residence before he turned 20 years old. He is now 28.

Talent manager and showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz said that Karla Estrada wanted to sell the house because she wanted to move somewhere in the “south.”

Karla previously referred to the modern Mediterranean house as her “dream home.”

Last November, Kathryn confirmed the end of her 11-year relationship with Daniel. The two started as an onscreen pairing in the Kapamilya network and eventually dated in real life.

The actor previously penned a lengthy message for the actress but edited it days later to simply read “ikaw at ako.”

Their tandem, KathNiel (Kathryn and Daniel) was one of ABS-CBN’s biggest love teams among their contemporaries, having consecutive hits as a tandem on television and movies that helped cement their status as the country’s leading couple before.

As of Friday afternoon, Aljune’s picture featuring Daniel can no longer be seen on the former’s Facebook page, although comments related to the photo can still be veiwed.

A screengrab of the post prior to the picture removal was posted by a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.