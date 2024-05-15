‘Dambuhala’: ‘Giant aircon’ unit in BGC bus stop turns heads

A large split-type air condition unit installed in a bus stop at the Bonifacio Global City has been drawing the attention of Filipinos as parts of the country continue to experience high heat index levels.

Social media users shared pictures of a huge air conditioning unit by Carrier Philippines at the Crescent Park Bus Stop, located at 31st Street and 1st Avenue in the BGC.

“GIANT Aircon sa BGC,” a Facebook page said on May 14.

“Sana All! Higanteng Aircon Split Type sa waiting shed sa BGC Taguig,” YouTube vlogger Johnny Khooo said.

His post has reached 116,000 likes and reactions, 34,000 shares and 5,800 comments so far.

The AC unit, according to Carrier, “really blows cool air” to commuters waiting at the bus stop.

The installation has air jets that blow cooling air conditioned air to the people below.

It is reportedly said to lower ambient temperature by at least 10 degrees Celsius.

The aircon unit is powered by solar panels and operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Carrier calls it the “first and only larger-than-life aircon in the Philippines.”

Parts of the country have been experiencing high heat index levels amid the warm and dry season exacerbated by the effects of the El Niño.

Heat index is the measure of the temperature that a person feels is affecting their body.

It is different from air temperature, which measures how hot or cold the air is.

Last Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA had forecast over 40 areas to experience dangerous heat index levels.

Under the “danger” classification, the heat index level ranges from 42°C to 51°C, posing risks of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

Prolonged sun exposure also increases the likelihood of heat stroke.

While Filipinos may still feel high heat index levels, PAGASA said the worst is over as thunderstorms may occur in different parts of the country starting in the second half of May.