Drug suspect calls himself ‘God in flesh’ during arrest in BGC

A male suspected drug user who was nabbed in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City claimed that the police cannot arrest him since he was a “God in flesh.”

Reports said that the man was arrested for causing a scandal and threatening to kill the one he figured in an argument with.

He also lighted suspected marijuana, an illegal drug, in front of the police.

The suspect admitted to being a daily drug user.

When asked why he cannot be arrested, he cited the “law of God” or the Bible, claiming the police “cannot touch” him.

The suspect further called himself a “God” and “Jesus Christ,” alleging he was “God in flesh.”

“This is illegal,” he said, referring to him being handcuffed.

“You cannot touch me. I am Jesus Christ. Lahat kayo, lahat ng kaluluwa niyo, akin,” the suspect added.

When asked by the police about his religion, the suspect said he does not have one. “God lang,” he answered.

The suspect also claimed that the Virgin Mary was his “mother.”

“I am the law! Bakit hindi godly? Ako ang nagde-decide, hindi kayo! I am the law! I am the way! Lahat kayo, dadaan kayo sa’kin para makapunta ng langit!” he exclaimed, looking at the people surrounding him.

Reports said that police discovered suspected marijuana in his vehicle, but the suspect denied this and said it was for “medicinal” purposes.

Currently, cannabis is allowed to be used for medical purposes in the form of oil under a compassionate special permit.

A permit must also be given by the Food and Drug Administration Philippines before it can be used.

Meanwhile, if found guilty, the arrested man could face alarm and scandal complaints and for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

Under the law, it is illegal to carry 500 grams or more of marijuana and 10 grams or more of marijuana resin or marijuana resin oil.