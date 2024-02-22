Viral: Relationship quote featuring Kathryn Bernardo’s pic flashed during mass in Surigao

A meme account resurfaced a photo of a relationship quote featuring actress Kathryn Bernardo spotted during a Holy Mass in Surigao City.

User @pinoy_reaction of the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Tuesday posted a quote showing the face of the actress flashed on a screen above mass-goers in San Nicolas de Tolentino Cathedral.

The quote reads: “Get a man with a future plan, not a boy who just want to have fun.”

“Pagbasa mula sa aklat ni Kathryn Bernardo,” the X account, which describes itself as a “meme page,” joked in the caption.

“Tugon: Huwag mo akong mahalin dahil mahal kita. Mahalin mo ako dahil mahal mo ako. Because that’s what I deserve,” it added.

The post has earned 3,800 likes and 761 reposts so far.

The photo was traced to a Facebook post of Anne Sulima Rezani on Nov. 26, 2023.

“Today’s best advice ni fr. [father],” she wrote.

Her post included the photo of Kathryn with the relationship quote.

The photo appeared to be a supplementary visual to the priest’s homily during that time.

A livestream of the mass can be viewed on the church’s Facebook page.

It is unknown whether the actress really said the quote or not.

That same month, Kathryn confirmed the end of her 11-year relationship with actor Daniel Padilla, who started as her onscreen love team partner in ABS-CBN.

The actress at that time admitted that they had been “drifting apart for a while now.”

Meanwhile, Daniel had expressed his gratitude for the actress who he said danced with him during his “highs” and sang with him during his “lows.”

He later edited his post to simply read “ikaw at ako.”

Their tandem, KathNiel (Kathryn and Daniel) was one of ABS-CBN’s biggest love teams among their contemporaries, having consecutive hits as a tandem on television and movies that helped cement their status as the country’s leading couple before.