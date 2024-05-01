Karla Estrada performs ‘What’s Up’ anew at Daniel Padilla’s birthday celebration

“Face 2 Face” host Karla Estrada once again sang the song she performed for the blind audition of “The Voice of the Philippines” ten years ago during her son Daniel Padilla‘s birthday celebration.

The showbiz personality joined the Kapamilya actor who celebrated his 29th birthday in J Castles in Tanauan City, Batangas on April 26 before its soft opening.

Daniel is reported to be the theme park’s “industrial partner.”

Meanwhile, a video of his mother performing 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 hit “What’s Up?” during the celebration in the theme park went viral on social media.

Karla was accompanied by a band.

The clip made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where a user said that the song sounded “familiar.”

Karla sang the exact song when she auditioned for the second season of “The Voice of the Philippines” in 2014 in its blind auditions.

She sang for the judges, who were “Popstar Royalty” Sarah Geronimo, OPM rock icon Bamboo, Broadway star Lea Salonga, and Filipino-American Apl.de.Ap of Black Eyed Peas.

In the blind audition, the coaches were only supposed to judge the contestant’s singing capability without knowing who they were.

They will listen to the performance with their backs turned to the contestant and will only press a button if they like what they hear or if they want to mentor the person for the next stage.

In the case of Karla, none of the judges turned their chairs for her.

The moment previously went viral on social media when an X account posted it in 2022.

It has since earned 7,600 likes and 1,600 reposts so far.

Karla previously said that she did not inform her children of her plan to audition for the singing contest.

According to accounts, Lea and Sarah stood from their seats to embrace the matriarch onstage after learning of her identity after the performance.

“Okay, wait,” Lea said in surprise before. “No, I have to hug you first… your son [Daniel Padilla] is adorable.”

“I’ve been joining singing contests since I was nine… katuparan sa pangarap ng mga kontesera,” Karla joked before.

“We’re looking for, ‘yung hindi namin ma-describe na, ‘Oh my God,’ ‘yung mapapatalon ka talaga, ‘yung mapipindot ‘yung button,” Lea told her.

Bamboo also described Karla’s willingness to join the auditions as “admirable.”

“Thank you very much for joining us, for understanding what the show is all about,” he said.

Sarah likewise said the matriarch’s move was “inspiring.”

“‘Yung dedication niyo, ‘yung passion niyo sa music… ‘yung humility ninyo para talagang sumali sa competition at maging ready sa kung anuman ang magiging resulta, wow. Salamat po,” she told Karla.

Apl.de.Ap also said that Karla was the “guest superstar” for that night and gave her one of his roses.

Apart from acting and hosting, Karla is also known for singing.

She was not the only personality who was not able to receive a turn from the coaches during “The Voice” auditions.

Doki and Rox Puno, related to popular musician Rico Puno, also auditioned for “The Voice” but did not receive chair turns.