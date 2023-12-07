Enrique Gil’s b-day post for Liza Soberano in January gains traction amid KathNiel split

An old Instagram post of actor Enrique Gil greeting for Liza Soberano birthday early this year earned new comments following the much-talked-about breakup of their contemporary — the KathNiel tandem.

On November 30, Bonifacio Day, actress Kathryn Bernardo confirmed rumors that she and actor Daniel Padilla have called it quits after an 11-year romance.

KathNiel was one of ABS-CBN’s biggest love teams ever among their contemporaries, having consecutive hits as a tandem on television and movies that helped cement their status as the country’s leading couple.

Their breakup has spawned various reactions, including a viral Facebook post of a chocolate brand that poked fun at their longtime slogan in relation to the couple’s separation.

Meanwhile, some Filipinos turned their attention to another Kapamilya love team amid the KathNiel breakup.

An Instagram post of Enrique — the other half of the LizQuen tandem — earned attention anew following their contemporary’s separation.

The actor’s birthday greeting post for Liza, uploaded on January 4 of this year, inspired new comments from some Instagram users who wondered about their status.

“We might be worlds apart, but you’ve never been closer to my heart. To the most beautiful soul in the world. To my best friend and baby (heart emoji) I love you so much (kissing face emoji) Happy Birthday!!” Enrique wrote before.

On December 5, a Filipino urged the actor to post anything about Liza.

“Pls [please], My Day mo naman, kahit kuko lang ni Hope, nag-o-overthink na ako kung break na ba kayo, plss,” an Instagram user suddenly commented.

“Madami na akong nakakaaway na nagsasabing wala na ang LizQuen. Please, update naman kayo ni Liza, kahit convo niyo na lang,” wrote another supporter.

“Update naman kayo ni Lizaaaaa,” another user said on December 4.

“Last card, huhubels,” exclaimed a different user, referring to their contemporaries who have since gone their separate ways.

These are the KathNiel and the JaDine tandem, with the latter composed of James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

JaDine, another well-loved couple, broke up in November 2019, but it was only announced in January 2020.

Meanwhile, a day after KathNiel confirmed their separation, showbiz site Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP) published an article claiming that LizQuen had already broken up before their contemporary.

The report said that Liza and Enrique ended their relationship in October 2022 but have not yet publicly announced it, adding that Enrique was still “in denial.”

However, the actor’s IG birthday post of the actress, where he told her that he loves her, was uploaded months after the alleged separation.

PEP further claimed that Liza, in a supposed “unreleased interview” in March 2023, straight up said that she and Enrique had already broken up in October of the previous year.

The article also claimed that the some individuals have requested not to make her interview public.

“Ang ‘unreleased interview’ kay Liza ang matibay na ebidensiyang mahigit isang taon na ang nakararaan buhat nang tapusin nila ni Enrique ang kanilang walong taong pagsasama,” PEP said.

There is still no official confirmation that Liza and Enrique have already broken up, although last September, the actress said that she was “proud” of the actor’s showbiz comeback through the comedy movie “I Am Not Big Bird.”

Liza, at that time, also admitted that they were only seeing each other in a “very seldom” manner due to different schedules.

Months prior that, in July, Enrique denied breakup rumors and told the reporters that they still “support each other no matter what” despite their busy schedules.

“We’re good, we’re good!” he said before.

Liza and Enrique have been together since 2016.

The two first worked with each other in the 2013 film “She’s The One.” The following year, they were given their first teleserye as an onscreen tandem in “Forever.”