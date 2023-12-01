KitKat pokes fun at longtime slogan, alludes to KathNiel breakup

A chocolate bar brand’s social media post alluding to the breakup of the famous KathNiel tandem and connecting it to its longtime slogan caught Filipinos’ attention.

KitKat Philippines on Friday, December posted a photo of a half portion of its chocolate-covered wafer bar with the text that was accompanied by a broken heart emoji

“Some breaks even we find hard to take.”

It was captioned with the following: “Here’s to a sweet new chapter!”

The post has amassed 44,000 reactions, 16,000 shares and 1,500 comments so far, with some Filipinos agreeing with the post.

“Nadale mo,” former Nexplay EVOS player Karl “Micophobia” Quitlong commented.

“Ang [sakit] mo, KitKat,” another user wrote with a crying face emoji.

“Hala, pati KitKat, apektado, haha,” commented a different Pinoy.

Others lauded the thinking behind the concept, saying it is a “witty” advertisement.

“Witty mo [diyan], KitKat,” a Facebook user commented.

“Galing ng marketing team, haha,” another Filipino said.

“Genius! Advertisement at its best!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

ALSO READ: ‘Buy-one-take-one forever!’ Shawarma Shack addresses queries following breakup of celebrity endorsers

KitKat’s longtime slogan is “Have a break, have a KitKat.”

A marketing magazine reveals that Donald Gilles created it at the JWT London advertising agency in May 1957.

“The term ‘Break’ has a double meaning that suited it perfectly to the product. ‘Break’ to break (alluding to the characteristic sound when you break the bar) and ‘Break’ to rest. This double meaning would become the backbone of the slogan with ‘Have a Break,'” Eslogan said in an article.

“A year later, it began to be used in the brand’s first television commercials. Since then, it has been a staple in Kit Kat’s advertising campaigns. As the slogan consolidated, creatives found enormous flexibility in the concept. The benefits of taking a break could be applied to all kinds of hilarious, stressful and comical situations,” the magazine added.

The breakup

Meanwhile, actress Kathryn Bernardo on Thursday confirmed the breakup rumors and said that she and Daniel Padilla have been “drifting apart for a while now.”

Daniel, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude for the actress who he said danced with him during his “highs” and sang with him during his “lows.”

He also acknowledged their strong fanbase, called the KathNiels, and said that while it may be difficult, they all need to embrace the future.

RELATED: ‘Chapter closed’: Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup, Daniel Padilla pens separate message | ‘Taos-pusong pakikiramay’: Politicos also affected by KathNiel breakup

The two started as an onscreen tandem in 2011, when they were paired in the series “Growing Up.”

Their chemistry eventually made its way offscreen, and by 2018, the couple went public with their relationship.

KathNiel was ABS-CBN’s biggest love team ever among their contemporaries, having consecutive hits as a tandem on television and movies that helped cement their status as the country’s leading couple.