‘Buy-one-take-one forever!’ Shawarma Shack addresses queries following breakup of celebrity endorsers

A local shawarma shop announced that it is keeping its buy one, take one offer to customers following the breakup of its main celebrity endorsers.

Several Filipinos earlier took to social media to ask Shawarma Shack, a popular chain selling this Middle Eastern snack, if it is still selling its products on a buy-one, take-one-basis because its main endorsers Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla officially broke up on Thursday, November 30.

One of them was an X user named Mark Geronimo who posted his query on his account. His post has since garnered 2,400 reposts and 10,000 likes so far.

paano tlna to? paconfirm po if buy 1 take 1 salamat pic.twitter.com/u3U5SbCW9J — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) November 30, 2023

These queries prompted the management of Shawarma Shack to address them on Facebook.

In a post on November 30, it confirmed that to customers that its buy-one, take-one wrapped food items are here to stay.

“Ang daming nagtatag sa amin. Sa sobrang dami, naghahang ang desktop namin! Sa mga nagtatanong, buy one take one pa rin tayo forever. Kaya sugod na sa pinakamalapit na Shawarma Shack,” the post reads.



It has since garnered more than 20,000 reactions and 4,800 comments on the platform so far.

Of the reactions, most of these were laugh reactions.

Several Filipinos, meanwhile, expressed relief that the shawarma chain retains its signature menu.

“My favorite shawarma, affordable pa,” a Facebook user said.

“Maraming salamat sa forever na buy 1 take 1, Shawarma Shack!” another customer said.

“Thanks po. Nakahinga kami ng maluwag sa announcement niyo,” another Facebook commented.

Shawarma Shack currently has 400 branches across the Philippines. Its popularity stemmed from its variety of shawarma wrap meals being offered as buy-one-take-one per order.

It was founded by Walther Buenavista and his wife way back in February 2015.

Kathryn, meanwhile, was the first to break the news that she and Daniel had parted ways.

In an Instagram post, the actress said that their “chapter” is now closed.

“Chapter closed. I hope this finally helps all of us move forward. I won’t be entertaining questions regarding this anymore. Thank you for understanding,” she posted.

