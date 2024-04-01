Maymay Entrata says ‘wrong path’ IG caption not about ex-boyfriend

Actress Maymay Entrata issued a clarification about her Instagram post where she talked about being on a “wrong path” and denied that it was alluding to her past relationship with her former non-showbiz boyfriend.

In her clarificatory statement, the 26-year-old actress on Sunday shared that she underwent a Christian baptism after losing her faith twice — first, when she entered the entertainment industry and one year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maymay revealed that she has been a Christian since 2015, but “got lost” when she entered showbiz after winning “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” in 2017.

In 2019, however, she was invited to attend Favor Church, a Christian church that describes itself as the “church for imperfect people.”

The actress then bared that she “took the wrong path again” in 2021. It was the same year she first confirmed that someone was making her heart happy.

This was later revealed to be Aaron Haskell, who Maymay debuted on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

In 2023, Maymay shared that she “slowly came back to Him” in terms of faith.

“When He wrapped His arms around me, without condemning who I was and what I did, it was my turn to surrender all that I am [and] all that I do for Him — acknowledging that it is He who is in control of my life and not me,” she wrote on Instagram on Easter Sunday, referring to Jesus Christ.

The actress also posted a video of her baptism taken on the same day.

The next day, Maymay took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to explain what she meant when she “took a wrong path again” in 2021, dispelling speculations that it was about her former boyfriend.

“Hello po sa lahat, gusto ko lang po mag-explain [nang] konti about dun sa last post ko sa IG. ‘I took a wrong path again nung 2021,’ it was my past trauma po. I was hurt and so, I hurt other people, even the people I love,” she wrote on Monday.

“I’m asking lang po sana to be kind, especially po from my past relationship (Aaron). Do not take this against him. From the bottom of my heart, maraming salamat po,” the actress added.

Aaron was Maymay’s ex based in Canada, who she had a long-distance relationship with.

She previously described him as someone who was “very mature”, “very caring” and “very loving” to his family.

Last March, some eagle-eyed online users speculated if the actress and Aaron had already broken up since he was no longer being followed by Maymay.

The “Amakabogera” singer also reportedly removed Aaron’s photos from her Instagram account.