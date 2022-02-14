Fans play detective to know who Maymay Entrata’s unnamed ‘Valentino’ is

Actress Maymay Entrata surprised the internet when she made a “jowa reveal” on Instagram on the Day of Hearts.

Others played sleuth and shared their speculations about the identity of the man on Maymay’s photo.

The 24-year-old actress on February 14 shared a picture of her snuggling with an unidentified man with the caption: “Happy Birthday, my Valentino (heart emoticon).”

Her post has received more than 775,000 likes as of this writing, with Filipinos—from fellow celebrities to fans—expressing their reactions in the comments section.

Celebrities such as Sharlene San Pedro, Elisse Joson, Morissette Amon, Angelica Panganiban and Sue Ramirez were among those who commented on Maymay’s post and told her that they are happy for her.

Maymay’s name also trended on local Twitter on Monday afternoon following her Instagram post. Some fans quipped that the actress should also do a “prayer reveal” so they could also be blessed with a love partner.

Others conducted some investigation to find out more details about Maymay’s beau’s identity.

A Twitter user shared a screengrab of Maymay’s mother’s comment on the IG post.

“Tita Lorna really said, ‘Happy birthday Aaron,” she wrote, referring to the first name of Maymay’s mother.

Tita lorna really said "Happy birthday Aaron" https://t.co/VoYfIpi5f5 pic.twitter.com/zjmPQzqWT4 — Quotes ni Isabel (@_just_sayin___) February 14, 2022

“Happy for you ‘nak @maymay. Love you (kissing face emoji) both Happy Valentine’s… and Happy Birthday, Aaron,” wrote Maymay’s mother.

In October 2021, a Twitter user with the name “A” and the handle @aahaskell shared a post and tagged Maymay’s account.

“Meow meow, there isn’t a tweet that can describe how amazing you are @maymayentrata07,” he wrote.

This was acknowledged by the actress, who replied a month after: “Awaw you’re baaaack !” It was accompanied by emojis of a frustrated face and a red heart.

“Only for you, my sweetheart,” user @aahaskell wrote.

Fast forward to February 13, he has another post involving the actress—this time, with a picture of Maymay eating.

User @aahaskell created his account in 2011 but it is only currently following a single user—Maymay herself.

The actress first opened up about her love life in an April 2021 magazine interview.

“Sa totoo lang po may nagpapasaya na po sa aking puso at nawa’y kahit anong maging desisyon namin ay respetuhin po ‘yun ng aking mga taga-suporta,” she was quoted as saying.

In July of the same year, Maymay gave more details about her relationship when she dismissed rumors of being linked to Edward Barber and Donny Pangilinan.

“Hindi ako in a relationship kay Donny or kay Edward man… Wala po kahit sino sa showbiz, wala,” she said before.

“Nabanggit ko na naman po ito sa isang magazine na may nagpapasaya sa akin. Opo. Hanggang doon na lang. Basta wala sa showbiz,” the actress added.

“Nagpapasalamat din ako sa lahat talaga ng mga fan na kumbaga, kahit ‘di ako nage-effort na pasayahin kayo, pinapasaya niyo ang sarili niyo. Joke, sorry. Naa-appreciate ko ‘yon at natutuwa lang din naman ako. Pero para maging clear ang lahat, hindi ako kay Donny. Wala pong kahit sino sa showbiz na in a relationship ako,” she further said.