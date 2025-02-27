‘Ganyan dapat’: Netizens back Robi Domingo’s steps to seek accountability over online threat

Online users expressed support for television host Robi Domingo after he received a threat from an online user over his “Pilipinas Got Talent” gig.

The showbiz personality on Thursday, February 27, shared pictures of him visiting the office of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and meeting with a lawyer and NBI Organized and Transnational Crimes division chief Jerome Bomediano.

“Thank you for answering all my questions!” he said in a Facebook post.

Robi then enumerated the things he learned after visiting the bureau.

“You can file a complaint against any government agency, especially if your safety is at risk. It’s free to file,” he said.

“Always take screenshots of your complaint and the URL. Even if it’s deleted, the digital trace is still there. (If someone deletes it, it could show intent.),” the host added.

A URL refers to the web address used to access a specific page or resource on the internet.

“Whether it’s a troll or not, there’s a real person behind the screen, and they are still responsible for their actions,” Robi further said.

“Remember, every action has consequences, whether online or offline. Let’s be kind and take responsibility,” he concluded with a thumbs up emoji.

He also posted an Instagram Story featuring the NBI office with the text:

“Accountability: The practice of being responsible for your actions and the consequences that result from them.”

Robi received support from followers who agreed with the move to seek accountability over the online threat against him.

“‘Pag sobra na, dapat may aksyon para ‘di mamihasa. Tama ‘yan, sir @robertmarion,” a Pinoy wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform where a screengrab of the host’s IG Story circulated.

“Ganyan naman dapat talaga ginagawa sa mga bashers na sumusobra na. Tandaan [niyo] tao din ‘yang mga ‘yan,” another online user commented.

“Nice… people should also be educated on what to do when it comes to abuse that comes their way, may it be big or small. It’s not OA, it’s okay to defend yourself especially when it’s causing you emotional stress,” a Pinoy said on Facebook.

“Dapat talaga may masampulan para tumigil na ‘yung mga bashers na ganyan,” another online Facebook user commented.

Robi previously encountered a pictureless Instagram user who wrote the following in his posts about “Pilipinas Got Talent”:

“@iamrobidomingo ay, subukan mo lang na i-match si @donny at @bernardokath, ready and solid supporters ni Belle Mariano na i-bash ka mulo ulo hanggang paa. WAG MO I-TOLERATE ‘yung KALANDIAN ng peste mong kaibigan.”

The host responded with the following:

“Can I consider this as a threat? Can I take legal actions against this? I don’t tolerate this behavior.”

The Instagram user claimed to be a fan of actress Belle Mariano, the other half of the DonBelle love team which also involves Donny Pangilinan, one of the judges in the “Pilipinas Got Talent.”

Actress Kathryn Bernardo is also part of the panel.

The official fan club of Belle addressed the “troll” and said that it does “not support or associate with these accounts in any way,” adding that the actress “has always been an advocate for kindness, professionalism, and respect in the entertainment industry.”

Robi had previously shared photos and videos from the tapings and shoots for the upcoming talent show.

We Are Social and Meltwater revealed that Filipinos remain among the world’s most internet-savvy users as of 2025.

It said that Pinoys aged 16 and up spend three hours and 22 minutes on social media daily, ranking fourth worldwide.

They also actively engage with an average of 8.36 social media platforms each month, making them second in the world for the highest number of social media platforms used.

