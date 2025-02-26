Pinoys remain among world’s most internet-savvy users — 2025 report

Filipinos continue to dominate the internet, maintaining their rank among the world’s top users, according to the latest report from a creative agency and a social and media intelligence company.

Meltwater and We Are Social released its “Digital 2025” report, an annual report focusing on social media and digital trends worldwide.

Latest insights showed that Filipinos, on average, spend eight hours and 52 minutes daily on the internet.

The figure is significantly higher than the global average of six hours and 38 minutes.

The report said that most of this time on the internet is spent on mobile phones at five hours and 21 minutes. This figure is also ahead of the global average of three hours and 46 minutes.

At the time of the report production, data indicated that there were 97.5 million internet users in the Philippines in January 2025.

The country’s total population stood at 116 million in January 2025.

An analysis of advisory firm Kepios revealed that the number of internet users in the Philippines increased by 792,000 or 0.8 percent between January 2024 and January 2025.

Filipinos were also among the top social media users worldwide, with Pinoys aged 16 and up spending three hours and 22 minutes on social media daily, placing fourth worldwide.

Pinoy internet users also actively engage with an average of 8.36 platforms each month, making them second in the world for the highest number of social media platforms used.

Online reference library DataReportal said that there were 90.8 million active social media user identities in the Philippines in January 2025.

The figure is equivalent to 78% of the country’s total population at the start of 2025.

Apart from being active social media users, Filipinos are also big on following influencers.

At least 44.9% of Filipinos aged 16 and up follow influencers or other experts on social media, making the Philippines number one globally in this category.

Filipinos also ranked first in terms of watching online video content each week, with 97.6% of them engaging in this activity, significantly higher than the global average of 92%

Pinoys are ranked number one in watching vlogs (48.3%) and online music videos (72.3%), while they are number two in watching online videos as a source of learning (58.1%).

These video-related figures exceed their global peers, according to the report.

Big online communicators

“Digital 2025” also said that Filipinos top those who use digital communication methods like chatting and email worldwide.

The report noted that 98.9% of Filipinos use chat and messenger services each month, surpassing the global average of 94.5%.

Similarly, 94.2% of Filipinos use email services each month, which is higher than the global average of 75%.

Additionally, 49.5% of Filipinos utilize mobile video calling services monthly, exceeding the global average of 35.5%.