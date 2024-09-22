Chef Kath? Kathryn Bernardo spices up passion for cooking

Taking a break from the spotlight, award-winning actress Kathryn Bernardo is unlocking a new skill—cooking!

Kathryn said she likes sharing the dishes she prepared with her loved ones.

“I enjoy preparing or cooking food for my loved ones, especially kapag na-appreciate nila,” she added.

The actress has been named as the new ambassador of Maggi, an international brand of seasoning, instant soups and noodles.

Its products, such as seasonings, sauces and sinigang mixes, are retailed by Nestlé Philippines Inc.

Kathryn’s partnership with the brand aims to inspire Filipinos to still explore new dishes despite a busy schedule.

In its YouTube channel, the food brand shares easy-to-cook yet flavorful recipes for foodies like Kathryn who want to explore their cooking talent despite a busy lifestyle.

In one of the episodes of its cooking vlog, “Cook with Magic”, Kathryn showcased her skills in preparing three dishes.

With the guidance of chef Erik Magtanong, Maggi’s culinary development chef, Kathryn prepared Beef Gyudon Rice, Karaage-Style Fried Chicken and Tamago-Style Omelette.

As a foodie, Kathryn said she has a deep appreciation for good food.

“For me, ‘yung food, nagdedepend talaga ang mood ko sa food na kinakain ko every day,” she stated, while highlighting that she likes trying out new cuisines when traveling.

Meanwhile, some fans expressed excitement over Kathryn’s kitchen journey.

“Cooking suits her personality since she loves food,” a Youtube user said.

“Thank you Maggi for trusting Kath. This is the beginning of her cooking journey,” another online user stated.

Kathryn has been known for starring in several movies and television shows, like “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” “The Hows of Us,” and “2 Good 2 Be True.”

The actress confirmed last November 2023 the end of her 11-year relationship with actor Daniel Padilla, who both dominated the television industry under the “KathNiel” love team.

Her upcoming film comeback with Alden Richards, “Hello, Love, Again”, is set for release in November this year.