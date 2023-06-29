Awra Briguela posts another cryptic tweet after Ricci Rivero’s interview with Boy Abunda

Content creator Awra Briguela once again made buzz on Twitter after posting another cryptic tweet following athlete-actor Ricci Rivero‘s appearance in “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.”

The former child star on Tuesday, June 27 wrote the following without further context:

“Grabeh, tigas ng pes [face], parang rock.”

It has earned 1.4 million views and a whopping number of 18,000 likes, as well as over 2,490 retweets.

grabeh tigas ng pes parang rock — AWRA (@AwraBriguelaaa) June 27, 2023

Awra did not explain her post but several Twitter users in the replies thread assumed that she might be talking about Ricci.

Many had previously speculated that the actress-vlogger threw shade at Ricci in another cryptic tweet before.

“Mananahimik daw about sa break up pero siya din ‘yung nagsalita at nagpa-interview pa,” a Twitter user responded to the content creator.

“Si Ricci, hahaha,” another online user commented.

“Daming ebas [sabi]. Sumikat lang naman nung nadikit kay Andrea, HAHAHAHA,” quipped a different Pinoy.

“A real man shuts up. Hindi ‘yung defensive masyado. Obvious na never [niya] love si Andrea. ‘Yung gaslighting is too much. @_ricciiirivero, ‘di ka gwapo, oi,” wrote another Twitter user, tagging Ricci’s account.

Unlike her previous cryptic tweet, however, Awra did not “like” or interact with other posts that previously criticized Ricci after he broke his silence about his breakup with actress-influencer Andrea Brillantes.

Andrea is a close friend of Awra.

RELATED: Awra Briguela posts cryptic tweets after Ricci Rivero admits split with Andrea Brillantes

Meanwhile, Awra’s tweet came a day after the basketball player guested on Boy Abunda‘s talk show on Monday, June 26 to talk about the breakup and clarify other issues involving him.

According to Ricci, he and Andrea split on the first week of May, several weeks before he was accused of supposedly cheating with Los Baños municipal councilor Leren Bautista, which the latter denied.

The basketball player also said that his relationship with the actress was already “rocky” before they decided to part ways.

The athlete also defended himself from criticisms amid a leaked video — which was taken by Andrea — that featured a towel-clad girl inside his condominium unit.

“Tito Boy, ‘yung cause ng breakup, ‘yung speculations niya na kumakalat sa social media na may nakita siyang girl doon sa place ko,” Ricci said.

“Pero ilang beses na rin naming pinag-usapan ‘to. As in, sobrang daming beses na sinabi ko sa kaniya with all the evidences I have,” he added.

“Kasi may mga conversation, even with my friends, ‘di ba? Na hindi po sa akin ‘yung girl, may papuntang friend ako ng midnight or madaling araw tapos hindi ko naman alam na may kasama siya. Tapos ‘yun ‘yung inabutan niya that time,” the athlete further said.

Ricci also said that he is not courting Leren. He also denied being in a relationship with the Los Baños municipal councilor.

The basketball player and Andrea officially became a couple in April 2022.

Before that, the actress previously shared that Ricci had sent her a message in her private account during her “Kadenang Ginto” days, but she did not respond to him. The drama revenge series aired from 2018 to 2020.

Years later, they met at a club where Andrea thought that the athlete was “arrogant” and a “snob.” Despite this, Andrea said that she decided to follow Ricci back on social media.

According to Ricci, they broke up last May.