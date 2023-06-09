Awra Briguela posts cryptic tweets after Ricci Rivero admits split with Andrea Brillantes

Amid actor and basketball player Ricci Rivero‘s admittance that he is no longer with actress-influencer Andrea Brillantes, the latter’s friend Awra Briguela dropped cryptic tweets and liked posts against the athlete.

Ricci on the wee hours of Friday, June 9 posted a long tweet where he broke his silence over his alleged breakup with the actress.

“I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through. Please respect our decision to keep it to ourselves so that we can preserve [what’s] left of our friendship.

I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations. I am sorry for whatever [disappointments] it may have caused you — for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain,” the tweet reads.

It has received 2.1 million views, over 5,800 likes and 3,299 quotes so far.

Ricci posted his tweet hours after he reposted an Instagram story of Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2019 Leren Mae Bautista that sparked cheating allegations.

MARITES mainit init na balita! Ricci Rivero is cheating on Andrea Brilliantes??? 🍵🍵🍵 Ricci Rivero Reposted on his Instagram Story from Beauty Queen Leren Mae Bautista NOTE: The IG Story is now Deleted and Unavailable! 😱😱😱 Source: @notursweetcandy pic.twitter.com/T0gK67BQO5 — Kapamilya Online World (@kowalerts) June 8, 2023

The Instagram story has since been deleted.

A tabloid publication said breakup speculations came after Ricci posted about a birthday outreach program with his friends in Biñan, Laguna.

One Instagram user allegedly wrote: “I know na may something kasi hindi nag-greet si [Blythe] sa birthday [niya].”

Ricci spent his birthday last May 27 in Los Baños, the town where Leren is a municipal councilor. She also posted about his visit on her Instagram before.

Meanwhile, just minutes after Ricci’s tweet about healing and moving on, Awra, a close friend of Andrea, posted a cryptic status:

“Amackana [tama ka na] gaslighter, manipulative. F**king cheater. lol,” Awra tweeted.

She later posted more tweets that read:

“T**g inang [‘to], kala mo talaga ang linis.”

“Bato, bato, bato sa langit, ang matamaan ‘wag?…”

“‘WAG AKO”

“Good morning guys, except sa amfee [diyan], kala mo naman talaga.”

“Amfee” is an expression that reportedly means “feeling famous,” usually used in a negative context.

Awra also “liked” tweets that directly responded against Ricci’s post. These include the following:

“‘Sorry Brillants, niloko ko si Blythe.’ Ganun dapat, dami mo pa sinabi,” a fan of Andrea said in a quote tweet to Ricci.

Awra also “liked” another tweet that featured a screengrab of a textbox asking artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT if Ricci’s tweet was “AI-generated.”

“Buti na lang hiniwalayan na ni Blythe [‘yang] maantot na banong baller. Goodluck kay retokadang beauconera,” another Twitter account wrote, referring to Andrea’s second name.

The tweet was also “liked” by Awra.

Andrea and Ricci officially became a couple in April 2022.

He asked the actress if she could be his girlfriend after his basketball game at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) at that time.

Before that, Andrea previously shared that Ricci have sent her a message in her private account during her “Kadenang Ginto” days, but she did not respond to him. The drama revenge series aired from 2018 to 2020.

Years later, they met at a club where Andrea thought that the athlete was “arrogant” and a “snob.” Despite this, the actress said that she decided to follow him back on social media.

The actress also previously shared that she never imagined them as a couple since Ricci, according to her, carried many “red flags” in a potential partner.