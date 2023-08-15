Viral: Andrea Brillantes’ answer on man-on-street interview about ‘pambansang hayop’

Actress-influencer Andrea Brillantes‘ initial answer to a man-on-street interview by a publication went viral for referencing people in relationships.

Lifestyle publication The Beat Manila on Monday uploaded a TikTok clip where they challenged some Pinoys in the Bonifacio Global City about their knowledge of Filipino trivia “that may revoke” their “Pinoy card.”

The content was to celebrate the country’s “Buwan ng Wika” or the National Language Month every August.

The celebration aims to raise awareness and appreciation of the value of the national language, which is part of the country’s culture and identity.

“Are you ready to learn some random Filipino facts?” part of the publication’s caption reads.

Among those they interviewed was Andrea, who was asked to identify the country’s national animal.

“Ano ‘yung pambansang hayop ng Pilipinas?” the publication asked.

Andrea paused for a while before saying, “Mga cheater!”

She then proceeded to laugh, but her companion wondered out loud if it was the “carabao.”

“Hindi ba baka ‘yon?” the actress responded.

The carabao or the water buffalo is considered the country’s national animal, although there are no proclamations or decrees about it.

It is the farmer’s “Beast of Burden” since the animal is utilized in plowing fields for crop and transferring lumber from the mountains, among others.

Meanwhile, Andrea’s initial answer gained various reactions from Filipinos who watched the video.

It also made its way to the platform X (formerly Twitter), where it earned almost 199,00 views and over 3,800 likes.

BLYTHE NAIBA NA PALA YOU DID NOT- 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ysw36lm2Z6 — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) August 15, 2023

“She didn’t even blink,” an online user wrote, commenting on Andrea’s manner of answering the question.

“REAL NA REAL, HAHAHAHA,” another online user commented.

“Ay, tumpak si ate girl,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“HAHAAHAHAHAHA AY, TRUE,” exclaimed another online user.

Andrea came from a breakup in her high-profile relationship with basketball player-actor Ricci Rivero, who admitted the split last June through a post on the X platform.

Actress and content creator Awra Briguela, Andrea’s friend, also called him a “cheater.”

Andrea previously went viral for asking Ricci to be her prom date for ABS-CBN’s Star Magical Prom during the concert of K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK.

Five months after, she updated BLACKPINK member Rosé about the relationship status.

The actress also got candid about it when she attended the concert of American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

On July 31, Andrea said that she had already forgiven her former lover and that she was already “willing to move forward” with her life.

The actress’ comment came after Ricci admitted on June 26 that Andrea saw him with another girl in his condominium unit.

The athlete, however, said that he was not in a relationship with the unidentified girl and that she was just a companion of one of his friends.

Andrea and Ricci officially became a couple in April 2022.