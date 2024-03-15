Catfish no more: Expert shares how Tinder users can spot a fraudster

Online dating can be convenient but it could also be risky.

Tinder is among the most popular go-to dating apps of Filipinos who are looking for love and relationships.

However, the dating app has its share of fraudsters and catfishers too.

One of the most infamous cases is that of Netflix’s “Tinder Swindler,” which tells how an Israeli con man named Simon Leviev (real name Shimon Hayat) swindles women he dates through the app.

Leviev manipulates his victims to lend him large amounts of money until he leaves them dry, telling the same story: He was a billionaire whose enemies were trying to track him down and, for security reasons, couldn’t use his own credit cards.

Alan, a website contributor at Increditools, shared the red flags that Filipinos should not ignore when it comes to dating on Tinder.

Meanwhile, here are the tips suggested by Alan:

Profile information inconsistencies

Tinder users should scrutinize profiles that have conflicting details, overly curated images or have a general air of perfection.

Alan said that any inconsistency may point to a lack of authenticity.

He also said that users should be especially wary if details about their Tinder interest’s job, education, or lifestyle appear too good to be true.

Overly aggressive behavior

Tinder users should pay attention to any signs of their match’s pushiness, aggression or inappropriate advances during conversations.

“Respectful and genuine individuals do not pressure others. If the conversation takes an uncomfortable turn or if you feel pressured to disclose personal information, consider it a red flag,” Alan said.

Reluctance to share information

Genuine connections involve a mutual willingness to share basic information about one’s life.

If their Tinder match avoids such discussions, exercise caution.

A lack of transparency about their background, interests, or daily life may indicate hidden motives.

Scammers do not give too much information about themselves for fear they might caught once their story gets muddled up or someone catches a lie.

Unusual requests for personal information

Alan said that Tinder users should be cautious if their match makes unusual requests for financial assistance, personal details, or compromising images.

Scammers often resort to emotional manipulation, so users must be wary if they mention any situation that appears to pull on their heartsrings, like having a sick relative or losing a job.

Users are advised to trust their instincts and err on the side of caution if something feels off.

While Tinder presents exciting possibilities for connections, approaching it with a discerning mindset is imperative.

“By being vigilant for red flags, prioritizing identity verification, and implementing robust safety measures, you can navigate the online dating landscape with confidence,” Alan said.