Internet users flag Eric Quizon’s poser in online dating group

Social media users warned the public of a scammer posing as actor Eric Quizon in a US-based dating group on Facebook.

A post of a Facebook user posing as the actor on the 442,100-strong group “Dating in USA” went viral on the social networking platform.

“I’m from Manila Albay, Philippines. But I live in New York, United States. I’m new here.. hope I’m welcomed,” the poser said on January 27 with emojis of a waving hand and face-holding-back tears.

Manila and Albay are two different places. Manila is in the National Capital Region, while Albay sits in the Bicol Region.

The post has reached 7,200 likes and reactions, 1,800 comments and 70 shares so far.

The picture features Eric in a suit and tie. It was uploaded on the actor’s Instagram page on Sept. 30, 2023, when he commented that he had “arrived before call time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enrico Quizon (@eric_quizon)

The poser also uploaded another picture of the actor and continued to fool people into thinking it was him.

It has earned 104,00 likes and reactions, 17,000 comments and 2,400 shares so far.

The posts were flagged by Filipinos who pointed out that Manila and Albay cannot be in the same place geographically.

“Must be fake. There’s no Manila Albay. This impostor [is] using his picture, doesn’t know Philippines,” a Pinoy commented.

“There’s no Manila in Albay,” another Filipino wrote.

“Manila, Albay? Which one is it? I’ve never heard of a town called Manila in Albay, and I’m from that province. And, of course, Manila is the capital city of the country? But I could be wrong?” commented a different user.

Some cautioned fellow Facebook users of the poser.

“Is this for real, I think this is a scam, someone using his photos. Eric Quizon is one of my favorite actors,” a user commented.

“Very known, popular, Best Actor from Phillippine industries? Be smart and wiser, ladies! Scammer alert….” another online user wrote.

Some also alleged the scammer also made a similar move in Hong Kong.

“Be careful, one woman in HK [Hong Kong] was [a] scam. Using the photo of Mr. Eric Quizon, she sent [a] huge amount of money and found out she is having a relationship with the scammer using some photos of Mr. Eric Quizon,” a user said.

“Pls. be careful, scammer is in the house,” another user wrote with an angry emoji.

A look at the poser’s profile reveals the account was created in 2015.

The user has 3,000 followers and followers 19 people.

The account’s profile picture features Eric in a medical suit while a man lying on a bed is seen behind him.

The actor has a Facebook page named after him that lists “Manila, Albay, Philippines” under the “Places Lived” feature in the “About” tab.

Apart from the false geographical tag, the page has pictures of Eric hanging out with other artists and a Facebook Reel of him receiving an award.

The Facebook page has the following introduction: “maligayang pagdating sa Eric quizon office Facebook page. gumawa tayo ng epekto”

The actor has not yet released a comment about the fake posts in an online dating group.