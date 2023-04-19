AI-powered catfishing? New study about ChatGPT in dating apps raises this concern

Can artificial intelligence (AI) be used to catfish?

Kaspersky, a leading cybersecurity firm, warned that this is possible amid the popularity of AI-driven tools like ChatGPT to find romantic partners.

Tech experts describe ChatGPT as a language processing tool that uses AI to generate texts for users.

It was launched by an AI company called Open AI in November 2022.

Since then, it has taken the world by storm and gained a following among students, lawyers, doctors, and other types of individuals.

Recently, Kaspersky has monitored that there is a growth of individuals using ChatGPT to boost their chances of finding partners in dating apps.

Some of its findings, however, showed proof of the start of a new trend to deceive people or catfish online using AI technology.

Catfishing is an online scheme wherein a person creates an online persona to deceive another into a relationship, whether romantic or not.

In the new study “Date or DAIte,” Kaspersky found that more than half, or 54% of single men surveyed said that they would use ChatGPT to appear funnier or smarter when looking for love.

More than half or 51% of women, meanwhile, also admitted that they would be using the AI tool to speak to multiple potential partners at the same time. In this way, they are hoping to increase their chances of getting a partner.

Moreover, 75% of all dating app users surveyed are willing to explore ChatGPT to deliver the most effective conversations online.

Some respondents or 57% of those surveyed, however, were also concerned that the use of the AI-powered chatbot in dating apps might usher in a new era of AI catfishing.

Single men and women in the United Kingdom were the respondents in Kaspersky’s study about how AI, specifically ChatGPT, can affect the dating world.

In a statement, David Emm, principal security researcher of the Global Research and Analysis Team of Kaspersky, said that the use of a language tool to boost dating chances might seem harmless at first.

Users, however, should always keep in mind that some people might be doing this to deceive others and even commit far dangerous acts.

“If AI is about to make catfishing even easier, it’s important for individuals to remain vigilant when communicating with others online. Always be cautious and verify the authenticity of those you are speaking with to avoid falling victim to deceitful tactics,” Emm said.