‘Salamat, Ome’: How Omegle’s closure affected Filipinos

Popular anonymous messaging platform Omegle entered the top trending list of X (formerly Twitter) as Pinoys share various memories and reactions following its shutdown after 14 years.

Accessing the website leads to a lengthy open letter by Omegle founder Leif K-Brooks, who said that the platform has grown to become misused by bad actors on the internet, among others.

He also cited the costs of managing the platform and how combatting its misuse has become overwhelming, making it financially and emotionally unsustainable to continue operating it.

“Unfortunately, there are also lowlights. Virtually every tool can be used for good or for evil, and that is especially true of communication tools, due to their innate flexibility,” the founder said.

“The telephone can be used to wish your grandmother ‘happy birthday,’ but it can also be used to call in a bomb threat. There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes,” Leif added.

He nevertheless expressed gratitude to users who have contributed to the success of Omegle in its 14-year run.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who used Omegle for positive purposes, and to everyone who contributed to the site’s success in any way. I’m so sorry I couldn’t keep fighting for you,” Leif said.

Following the shutdown, Omegle landed on the Philippine trends list of the X platform as Filipinos shared their positive and negative reactions to the development.

“Sad. I go there to meet nice people, and I did [meet] some nice people and even had interactions with them,” an online user wrote.

“Ohhh noooo (sad emoticon) I met my girlfriend through Omegle and now we’re living together. Thanks for your service Ome, you have served your purpose. Hahahahahahhaha,” another user commented.

“Buti na lang nakapag-Omegle ako nung 2018, kung hindi, wala akong jowa ngayon HHAHAHAHAHA,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Hindi ko pa nga nata-try makipag-vid HAHAHAH pero anyways, salamat, Ome! I met strangers na naka-mutuals ko at nalabasan ko pa ng rant ko sa buhay!” another user exclaimed.

“HAHAHAHAA DITO KO NAKILALA ‘YUNG TAGA-FEU MED TECH NA POGI PERO ‘YUNG TROPA KO BET NiYA. Hahahahahahaha ok, past is past,” recalled another Pinoy.

Omegle was a free platform that anonymously connected two strangers from around the world based on their common interests, allowing them to communicate through video calls or chat.

Other people used the site for online dating before dating apps rose to popularity.