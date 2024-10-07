‘No VIP treatment’: Concertgoer says Andrea Brillantes refused early access to Olivia Rodrigo’s concert

A concertgoer debunked claims that actress Andrea Brillantes had received VIP treatment during Filipino-American singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” world tour concert on Saturday, October 5, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

READ: ‘I feel so Filipino’: Olivia Rodrigo channels ‘Pinoy pride’ at Philippine concert

User @wencelmindanao took to X (formerly Twitter) a photo of him and Andrea beside content creator Bea Borres while waiting inside the arena, saying the actress refused early access to the pit.

“Seated next to Andrea as early as 1pm. Security offered her to get inside early, but she refused. Concert will start at 7pm,” the post read.

Seated next to Andrea as early as 1pm. Security offered her to get inside early, but she refused. Concert will start at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/aJM1NU6B1b — Vince  (@wencelmindanao) October 5, 2024

The young actress addressed some fans’ allegations on social media on October 5, stressing she did not receive any special treatment as she lined up early for the sold-out concert.

“What I meant to say was, sa aga ko pumila kaninang umaga, I ended up first in line in my queue number lane. Kaya ako lang tao nandun because I lined up very early for it,” the actress wrote on her Instagram story.

“It wasn’t VIP treatment or anything magical,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

Andrea earlier shared on her Instagram story a clip of her fanning while waiting in line on the morning of the concert.

“I was the first one to line up sa [queue] number lane namin omg,” she said.

Andrea later clarified that her earlier wording may have been misleading and was not meant to “brag” about her spot in line.

“Oopsiee-I just realized I worded that poorly, and it came off as me bragging about my spot. But y’all got it wrong.”

The actress drew flak on social media for supposedly having ticket privileges at the concert.

“Nandito na nga sya, front and center pa😭😭 i mean what do we expect lmao,” user @belladoodles2 post read.