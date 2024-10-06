‘I feel so Filipino’: Olivia Rodrigo channels ‘Pinoy pride’ at Philippine concert

Filipino-American singer and award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo felt “so Filipino” during the Philippines stop of her “Guts” world tour concert, held at the world’s largest indoor arena in Bulacan on Saturday, October 5.

With over 50,000 fans at the Philippine Arena, Olivia showed off a tank top with the phrase “Pinoy Pride,” to which she described performing in the country as a dream fulfilled.

“At this part of the show, this is where I announce the song ‘So American’, [but] tonight with you guys, I’m kinda feeling so Filipino,” the pop star said, introducing her hit song.

The ticket for the much-anticipated concert was sold at P1,500 for the arena’s floor standing and seated sections. All were sold as “Silver Star Tickers,” meaning exact seat locations were hidden when purchased.

The concert proceeds will go to Jhpiego Philippines—a non-governmental organization that aims to improve women’s health in disadvantaged and crisis-stricken areas.

“Tonight is also extra special because I believe this is the biggest show I’ve ever played in my whole entire life,” the singer said. “I am seeing more people than I’ve ever seen.”

Olivia expressed her disbelief at the large crowd that attended her concert, highlighting the effort fans put into their outfits. She cited one fan who wore an LED dress that lit up

“You guys are the most gorgeous ever, you’re so loud and so gorgeous, [and] you guys are wearing such cute little outfits,” she said.

A day before her concert, Olivia enjoyed famous dessert Halo-halo and was spotted visiting tourist destination, Intramuros, Manila.

Olivia’s father is Filipino and her mother is American-Irish.

She rose to fame after the release of her hit song, “drivers license” in January 2021. It won the Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards and was nominated for Song of the Year. She also bagged the Best New Artist award.

Before performing in the Philippines, Olivia staged her concert in countries in Europe, America and Asia, such as Spain, Japan and Canada among others.

Her next stop will be an eight-night concert series starting on October 9 in various cities across Australia.