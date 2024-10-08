‘Mini Olivia Rodrigo’: Non-Filipinos comment on Zia Dantes at Manila ‘GUTS’ Tour

“Mini Olivia Rodrigo.”

This was the comment of online users who saw a video of Zia Dantes fangirling over pop singer Olivia Rodrigo during her Manila Silver Star Show for the “GUTS” world tour last Saturday, October 5.

The eight-year-old daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes caught international attention as a video of her watching and being greeted by the “Driver’s License” hitmaker went viral.

The video was posted by Marian on Instagram, who thanked the Filipino-American singer for making her eldest “happy.”

In the clip, Zia can be seen beaming with excitement as she sang along while Olivia is performing. The artist later appears to give a wave in her direction, prompting the eight-year-old to exclaim that Olivia “said hi” to her.

“Kung saan ka masaya, Anak, nandito lang kami para suportahan ka! We love you! @oliviarodrigo, salamat, pinasaya mo si Ate Zia,” Marian wrote.

The video made its way to the X platform (formerly Twitter), where a “Livvie,” or fan of Olivia, reposted it from a news account.

“‘Mama, she said hi to me.’ (loudly crying and heartbroken emojis) That little girl is gonna remember that forever,” the fan commented.

The post has garnered 8.3 million views, 178,000 likes, 8,200 reposts, and over 430 comments so far.

It was also spotted by @LiviesHQ, which calls itself the “official Olivia Rodrigo fan account.” It also shared the clip, causing it to reach more internet users.

“This is adorable!!!” the account said with emojis of a heart and face-holding-back tears.

Non-Filipino social media users commented that Zia resembled the Grammy-winning artist.

“That’s literally baby Olivia right there,” an online user commented.

“Girl, she’s like a mini Olivia Rodrigo, they look so much alike,” another user wrote with a loudly crying emoji.

“Am I tripping or [they] kind of look alike?” a different user exclaimed with the same emoji.

“They look like sisters, wth,” commented another user with similar emojis.

Another user commented that the two looked alike because Olivia has Filipino heritage.

The “vampire” singer’s paternal great-grandfather immigrated to the United States from the Philippines as a teenager.

Olivia had revealed that her Pinoy great-grandfather was a “really good cook” who would make lumpia — Filipino spring rolls — which she found “really yummy.”

She considers the Philippine stop of her “GUTS” world tour “a dream come true” as she has been wanting to visit the country her “whole life,” saying she has extended family here she has never met.

Olivia got her big break with her 2021 album “SOUR” which carried hits like “deja vu,” “driver’s license,” and “good 4 u.”

The artist has since earned three Grammy awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and four People’s Choice awards in her musical career, among others.

