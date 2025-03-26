‘Police car’ or ‘eroplano’: Game show question about suspects and arrests earns buzz

A question from the “Family Feud Philippines” game show about suspects caught the attention of some Filipinos, who interpreted it as a reference to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s arrest on the orders of the International Criminal Court.

An online user on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screengrab on Tuesday, March 25, from the 700th episode of the game show, which featured contestants from the radio stations Super Radyo DZBB and Barangay LS Forever.

The episode included a “Guess to Win Promo,” offering viewers a chance to win P20,000.

The first question was the following:

Sa Pilipinas, ang suspek na inaaresto ay isinasakay sa______

The choices were “police car” or “eroplano.”

A comedic laugh track played in the background when the host mentioned the second option.

The camera also panned to the audience, showing some of them laughing.

“B. EROPLANO. SURE NA?!?!” an online user on the X platform wrote with emojis of laughing faces and a zany face.

The post garnered comments from some online users who interpreted it as an allusion to the way Duterte was arrested by authorities on the orders of the ICC on March 11.

“Dadalhin sa The Hague?! CHARitable!!!” a Filipino exclaimed, referring to the city in the Netherlands where the former president is detained.

“B. po, final answer! Hahaha, tapos mag group-Hague [hug] pa sila,” wrote another user.

“Eroplano [siyempre], kung ihaharap sa ICC,” said a different Pinoy with an airplane emoji.

When Duterte was arrested, he was brought to the Villamor Air Base, where he was flown to Rotterdam The Hague Airport via a chartered plane.

The former president was immediately arrested when he landed in the Philippines after a trip from Hong Kong with his family.

Duterte is currently at the ICC Detention Center in the Netherlands, where he is awaiting his confirmation of charges hearing on September 23.

He is accused of committing murder as crimes against humanity in relation to his administration’s bloody “War on Drugs” campaign, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of Filipinos.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time “Family Feud Philippines” earned social media attention for similar content.

In November 2022, actor Jaime Fabregas, who participated in the game show before, quipped that “politicians” and a “drug lord” are of the same kind.

In September of that year, some contestants, which included director-actress Bibeth Orteza, commented that the president should take care of his people, a remark aimed against Duterte known for his violent rhetoric.