Contestants on ‘Family Feud PH’ earn buzz over political references

Some answers of a group of contestants in a televised game show on GMA Network had references to politics.

Family Feud Philippines on Tuesday featured a group of stand-up comedians playing against the Siguion-Reyna family, which included director-actress Bibeth Orteza.

The comedians were Atak Araña, Betty, Sammy and Gie Kinis under the “Atak and The Divas” team.

Bibeth, meanwhile, played with her husband, director Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, and her children Sara and Rafa.

Some of her and her family’s answers to the September 13th episode caught the attention of local Twitter, where an account shared some clips compiling the moments.

“Direk Bibeth Orteza, Rafa, and the Siguion-Reynas. NO CHILL,” user “The Professional Heckler” wrote.

One clip showed game host Dingdong Dantes asking Bibeth the following: “Kung ma-he-headline kayo sa diyaryo, ano kayang kabutihan ang ginawa mo?”

“Lumaban sa korapsyon,” she answered, earning applause from her husband.

Another moment featured Dingdong asking: “Sa trabahong ito, ikaw ay nag-aalaga ng tao.”

“Presidente,” Rafa answered. His answer impressed the host, who exclaimed, “Galing, galing!”

In the end, Bibeth’s family failed to win the game, but they were still able to take home P50,000.

She also explained her son’s answer when Dingdong told them he hoped they were able to “enjoy” the game.

“Ay, oo… at tsaka, kaya naman ‘yun ang sinagot ng aming team sa huli dahil sa aming opinyon, ang president ay talagang dapat mag-alaga ng tao,” Bibeth said, earning cheers.

“Tama naman ‘yan,” Dingdong replied.

“Kaya alam niyo po, sa Family Feud, ang dami po nating natututunan parati, gabi-gabi! Kagaya po ng sabi ni Direk Bibeth, dapat po talaga tayong alagaan,” he added.

The compilation of the moments earned comments from some Twitter users who reacted to the Siguion-Reyna family’s answers.

“Boom! Wala na! Tapos na ang laban!” a Pinoy exclaimed after watching the clip.

“Did they lie?” another Twitter user said.

“I LOVE THIS FAMILY SO MUCH TALAGA,” a different user commented.

“Where’s the lie,” wrote another Pinoy with clapping emojis.

“Family Feud Philippines” is based on an American game show of the same name.

It is airing on the Kapuso network with Dingdong, its “primetime king,” as the host.

Contestants, composed of families, must guess the most popular answers to survey questions in order to win.