AI-dubbed video of Marian Rivera speaking languages resurface amid Superbods moment

A video of actress Marian Rivera appearing to speak in different languages with the use of an artificial intelligence (AI) filter resurfaced amid her viral English translation at the Century Tuna Superbods 2024.

Some online users on X (formerly Twitter) platform recalled an old TikTok clip showing the “Kapuso Primetime Queen” being interviewed as an AI video translator app was used to translate her words in different languages live.

In the clip, the AI Dub app was used to make Marian speak in Filipino, English, French, and Japanese.

Last May, an X user uploaded it on the platform with the caption:

Crush: Type ko talaga ay ‘yung multi-lingual, e

Me:

crush: type ko talaga ay yung multilingual e me: pic.twitter.com/Ue1UcewlmQ — jm (@mondaycleaners) May 24, 2024

The video has earned 637,200 views, 14,000 likes and 2,700 reposts since its posting.

It went viral on X anew when some users reposted it following Marian’s more recent viral moment. It was when she translated a question for Century Tuna Superbods contestant Jether Palomo, who eventually became the grand winner at the tilt.

The actress served as a judge at the fitness contest held in Pasay City on July 9.

Marian read a question for Jether, a model and content creator who requested her to translate it into English.

The actress said she would try her “best” and then translated the question on the spot for Jether.

The moment was posted on X, where it has reached a whopping 1.6 million views, 22,000 likes and 3,400 reposts so far.

“Could i get english please”

Marian rivera: “I will try my best, listen very carefully” Tawang tawa ako kay marian pls 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CoHjttq70o — Chandri (a) (@enriquezsandraa) July 9, 2024

Some who saw Marian’s live translation at the Century Tuna Superbods finals recalled the AI-dubbed video where she appeared to speak different languages.

“I don’t [know] why you’re all gagging, she has been preparing for this all her life,” an online user quipped.

I don’t why you’re all gagging she has been preparing for this all her life pic.twitter.com/UzD8S4cMEL https://t.co/1WggX6Wjz9 — 𐚁 (@kaypatricktayo) July 9, 2024

“Our polyglot queen,” another user joked, reposting the Marian AI-dubbed video.

“Our multilingual queen,” commented a different Pinoy, sharing screengrabs of the AI-dubbed video.

our multilingual queen ❤️ https://t.co/Ey16JCDPMs pic.twitter.com/Eh2Xyb8iDY — miss scor chudai ░ MY ░ PUSSY ░ IN ░ BIO ░ era (@scorsaguin) July 9, 2024

“Kapuso Primetime King” and “Family Feud Philippines” host Dingdong Dantes, Marian’s husband, said he was proud of her for doing an on-the-spot translation for the contestant.

“Hindi lang ang iyong panlabas na kagandahan ang nagningning kagabi, kundi pati na rin ang natural mong talento sa pagpapasaya at pagpukaw sa puso ng mga Pilipino,” he wrote on Instagram on July 10.

“Isang masigabong palakpak para sa iyo, Misis ko,” the actor added.

Meanwhile, Jether responded to an Instagram post featuring a picture of Marian with a raised eyebrow.

Jether Palolo: Could I get an English, please?

Marian Rivera: (raised eyebrow picture)

The Instagram user tagged him with loudly crying emojis.

Jether, in response, wrote emojis of an exclamation point and a question mark.

Jether was first runner-up at the 7th Mister Tourism World pageant held in Brazil last December 2023.